NTPC Kameng project's first 150 MW unit commercially operational

"Unit-1 of 150 MW of Kameng Hydro-Electric Project (4x150 MW) of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (NEEPCO, a wholly-owned subsidiary company of NTPC Ltd) is declared on commercial operation from 00:00 hours of June 17, 2020," a regulatory filing said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 20:43 IST
State-run power giant NTPC on Wednesday said the first 150 MW unit of its Kameng hydropower project is commercially operational.  The remaining three units of 150 MW each, totalling 450 MW power generation capacity of the plant, are expected to be commercially operational within this fiscal year in a staggered manner. "Unit-1 of 150 MW of Kameng Hydro-Electric Project (4x150 MW) of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (NEEPCO, a wholly-owned subsidiary company of NTPC Ltd) is declared on commercial operation from 00:00 hours of June 17, 2020," a regulatory filing said.  With this, the commercial capacity of the NTPC group has reached 61,936 MW.  In March this year, NTPC had acquired 100 per cent equity stake in NEEPCO for Rs 4,000 crore from the government.

