Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow flat after three-day rally

Peers Carnival Corp and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd also dropped 6.1% and 7.8% each. The benchmark S&P 500 wrapped up its best three-day percentage rise in a month on Tuesday after a report on a massive fiscal stimulus plan and a stunning retail sales report for May reflected a pickup in demand as businesses reopened.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 20:57 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow flat after three-day rally

The S&P 500 and the Dow were largely flat on Wednesday as a record rise in coronavirus cases in six U.S. states dented sentiment following a three-day rally on hopes of a swift recovery from a coronavirus-driven downturn. Arizona, Florida and Oklahoma were among the states that saw a record increase in new infections on Tuesday as businesses reopened. Beijing extended its movement curbs as it fought the worst resurgence of the disease since early February.

Cruise operator Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd tumbled about 6.7% as it extended the suspension of its voyages through September end due to the virus outbreak. Peers Carnival Corp and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd also dropped 6.1% and 7.8% each.

The benchmark S&P 500 wrapped up its best three-day percentage rise in a month on Tuesday after a report on a massive fiscal stimulus plan and a stunning retail sales report for May reflected a pickup in demand as businesses reopened. "The market got ahead of itself based on the Fed stimulus," Matt Peden, chief investment officer at GuideStone Capital Management in Dallas said. "There could be further consolidation in the marketplace, that would be healthy, and would bring stocks closer to a more rational valuation level."

Encouraging economic data and trillions of dollars in monetary and fiscal stimulus have propelled a rally in the Wall Street indexes from their late-March trough. The S&P 500 is about 3% below its record closing high hit in February, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was about 1% below its all-time closing high on June 10.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned on Tuesday that a full recovery is unlikely until the public is confident that the disease is under control, as he testified before U.S. lawmakers. The second day of his virtual hearing will begin at 12 p.m. ET (1400 GMT). At 11:09 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 25.50 points, or 0.10%, at 26,264.48, the S&P 500 was up 0.91 points, or 0.03%, at 3,125.65. The Nasdaq Composite was up 49.02 points, or 0.50%, at 9,944.88 with Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com providing the biggest boost.

Energy and utilities led losses among the major S&P sectors. Oracle Corp fell 4.2% after its quarterly revenue missed estimates as the pandemic led clients in the hospitality, retail and transportation sectors to postpone purchases.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.47-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.33-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded nine new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 86 new highs and four new lows.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

AirAsia India launches door-to-door baggage service for passengers

AirAsia India launched on Wednesday a door-to-door baggage service for its passengers, under which luggage would be picked up from a travelers address in the city of departure and delivered to the place of stay in the destination cityTermed...

Powell repeats Fed to use full range of tools to aid economy

With a full U.S. economic recovery out of reach until the coronavirus pandemic is brought to heel, the Federal Reserve will use its full range of tools to cushion households and businesses, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Wednesda...

Vice president pays tribute to 20 Indian soldiers killed in Ladakh clashes

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday paid tribute to the 20 Indian soldiers who were killed in a violent face off with Chinese troops, saying the nation will forever be indebted to them for their supreme sacrificeTwenty Indian soldi...

Spain to trial coronavirus tracing app on holiday island

Spain will trial a new smartphone app aimed at helping to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus on one of the Canary Islands, authorities said on Wednesday.Europes latest scheme using Bluetooth technology to log contacts between people a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020