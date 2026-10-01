Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan kills four, Afghan official says
Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan killed four people and injured six others, an Afghan provincial official said on Thursday. “Airstrikes by Pakistan’s military regime were carried out on two houses in Garmsir district of Helmand Province, head of information and culture of Helmand Province, Mawlawi Sher Mohammad Wahdat, told Reuters.
"According to preliminary figures, four people have been killed and six others injured so far. Most of those killed and wounded are women and children," he added.