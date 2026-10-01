Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan kills four, Afghan official says

Pakistani ​airstrikes ​on Afghanistan killed ‌four people ​and injured six others, ‌an Afghan provincial official said on Thursday. “Airstrikes by Pakistan’s military regime ‌were carried out on two ‌houses in Garmsir district of Helmand Province, head of information ⁠and ​culture ⁠of Helmand Province, Mawlawi Sher Mohammad ⁠Wahdat, told Reuters.

"According to preliminary ​figures, four people have been killed ⁠and six others injured ⁠so ​far. Most of those killed and wounded are ⁠women and children," he added.