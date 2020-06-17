Left Menu
Development News Edition

Recovery optimism buoys London stocks; energy firm SSE jumps

UK stock markets have rebounded sharply from a coronavirus-driven crash in March, with the FTSE 100 up about 27% since then, as investors bet on more global stimulus and an easing of lockdowns to revive business activity. Data on Wednesday showed British inflation hit a four-year low in May, leaving the Bank of England free to ramp up its stimulus programme again.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:19 IST
Recovery optimism buoys London stocks; energy firm SSE jumps

London's FTSE 100 rose for a second straight day on Wednesday as a series of upbeat corporate earnings bolstered hopes of an economic recovery, but the index ended with a fraction of the session's gains as fears of a second wave of COVID-19 persisted.

The blue-chip index gained as much as 1.1% during the session but as Wall Street struggled to hold gains amid rising numbers of cases in the United States, the FTSE pared gains to close up 0.2%. Declining oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while banks and insurers also fell.

"The more intensive outbreak in the second wave seems to have the market a little bit nervous at the moment," said Michael Baker, analyst at ETX Capital. "We are seeing a lot of reactive trading rather than people positioning themselves for the longer term." Topping the FTSE 100, renewable power generator SSE Plc surged 8.8% to its highest in three months after beating annual profit estimates.

Taking the mid-cap FTSE 250 0.7% higher, home improvement group Kingfisher climbed 6.4% on reporting a jump in quarterly underlying sales. Online fashion group Boohoo surged 5.5% as it forecast annual results ahead of market expectations.

"Any sort of upswings in the market are going to be based on earnings performance of companies because a majority of the macro-related developments are already factored in," said Andrea Cicione, head of strategy at TS Lombard. UK stock markets have rebounded sharply from a coronavirus-driven crash in March, with the FTSE 100 up about 27% since then, as investors bet on more global stimulus and an easing of lockdowns to revive business activity.

Data on Wednesday showed British inflation hit a four-year low in May, leaving the Bank of England free to ramp up its stimulus programme again. Domino's Pizza Group slumped 6% after saying its first-half core earnings would be hit by additional costs.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

AirAsia India launches door-to-door baggage service for passengers

AirAsia India launched on Wednesday a door-to-door baggage service for its passengers, under which luggage would be picked up from a travelers address in the city of departure and delivered to the place of stay in the destination cityTermed...

Powell repeats Fed to use full range of tools to aid economy

With a full U.S. economic recovery out of reach until the coronavirus pandemic is brought to heel, the Federal Reserve will use its full range of tools to cushion households and businesses, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Wednesda...

Vice president pays tribute to 20 Indian soldiers killed in Ladakh clashes

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday paid tribute to the 20 Indian soldiers who were killed in a violent face off with Chinese troops, saying the nation will forever be indebted to them for their supreme sacrificeTwenty Indian soldi...

Spain to trial coronavirus tracing app on holiday island

Spain will trial a new smartphone app aimed at helping to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus on one of the Canary Islands, authorities said on Wednesday.Europes latest scheme using Bluetooth technology to log contacts between people a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020