AirAsia India launches door-to-door baggage service for passengers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:40 IST
AirAsia India launched on Wednesday a door-to-door baggage service for its passengers, under which luggage would be picked up from a traveler's address in the city of departure and delivered to the place of stay in the destination city

Termed 'AirAsia FlyPorter', the airline in a release said, "This convenient service starts at an introductory price of Rs 500 for one-way delivery to or from the airport and is available in Bengaluru, New Delhi and Hyderabad as part of the first phase of launch with Mumbai coming shortly as well." This means, if the passenger wants end-to-end service, where baggage is taken from home and then delivered to the address in the destination city, he or she will have to shell out Rs 1,000

While touchless and contactless check-in and boarding has ensured that passengers feel safe while opting for air travel, the FlyPorter service now introduces a more "safe, stringent and hassle-free way to transport your baggage as well", the airline said. "An industry first, the door to door baggage delivery service entails FlyPorter picking the baggage from the guests' home and delivering at their doorstep," the low-cost carrier said. India resumed its scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

