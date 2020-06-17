DPIIT releases quality control norms for butterfly valves 

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has come out with quality control norms for butterfly valves for general purposes with a view to contain import and production of sub-standard products in the country. According to a DPIIT notification, these valves would have to conform to the specified standards and bear the standard mark under a licence from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The order will come into force with effect from January 1, 2021. BIS "shall be the certifying and enforcing authority for the goods," the notification said.

Butterfly valves are used to isolate or regulate flow of a fluid. The department had earlier issued quality control norms for certain steel items and cables.