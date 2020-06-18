Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran to send black boxes from downed Ukrainian airliner to Ukraine -minister

The Ukraine International Airlines flight was shot down on Jan. 8 by an Iranian ground-to-air missile, killing 176 people in what Tehran termed a “disastrous mistake” at a time of heightened tensions with the United States. Ukraine initially lacked the technical capability to read the boxes but now says it has that ability, Eslami said.

Reuters | Kiev | Updated: 18-06-2020 03:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 03:09 IST
Iran to send black boxes from downed Ukrainian airliner to Ukraine -minister
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Iran will send the black boxes from a downed Ukrainian airliner to Ukraine, Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Mohammad Eslami, said on Wednesday, according to the Tasnim news agency. The Ukraine International Airlines flight was shot down on Jan. 8 by an Iranian ground-to-air missile, killing 176 people in what Tehran termed a "disastrous mistake" at a time of heightened tensions with the United States.

Ukraine initially lacked the technical capability to read the boxes but now says it has that ability, Eslami said. He said, "the Americans" may have provided Ukraine with the necessary software and documents to read the black boxes of the 737-800 airliner made by U.S.-based Boeing Co. The reading of the boxes will take place in coordination with the United Nations' International Civil Aviation Organization.

"The necessary coordination is in this way that the reading of the black box be done in the country of Ukraine in the presence of representatives of ICAO," Eslami said. "And if the conditions aren't provided then at that time the reading will take place together in France." The fate of the cockpit voice and data "black box" recorders has been the subject of an international standoff eclipsed by the coronavirus crisis, which Iran says has also contributed to delays in a probe by Iran's Air Accident Investigation Board.

Iran's envoy to ICAO said last week that France's BEA air accident agency had been asked by Iranian investigators to read the black boxes if the BEA could accommodate this. A spokesman for BEA said it had exchanged messages with Iran offering technical support and discussing logistics due to the coronavirus crisis, but added that Iran had not conveyed a formal decision on how to read the black boxes.

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Mothers as "trauma surgeons:" the anguish of raising black boys in America

Raising black boys in America involves constant mental anguish, Danielle Pattillo, a special education teacher in New York City and mother to two sons, ages 14 and 22, said.Every day Pattillo told her sons they were unique, wanted, valued, ...

Karnataka directs random COVID-19 testing to ensure effective surveillance

The Karnataka Government has directed random testing using RT-PCR pooled sample technique, for slum dwellers, vendorsbill collectors, delivery boys of food chains and couriers, to ensure effective surveillance in view of recent increase in ...

Soccer-Benfica go joint top by beating nine-man Rio Ave

Benfica joined Porto at top of the Primeira Liga standings when goals by Haris Seferovic and Julian Weigl secured a 2-1 win at nine-man Rio Ave on Wednesday. Seferovic and Weigl struck in the second half as Rio Ave, who are sixth on 41 poin...

Soccer-Napoli upset Juve to give Gattuso first trophy as coach

Napoli stunned Juventus 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw to claim the Coppa Italia on Wednesday and bring their fiery coach Gennaro Gattuso the first major trophy of his managerial career.Paulo Dybala and Danilo missed Juves first two effo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020