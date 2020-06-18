Left Menu
Air NZ's 787-9 Dreamliner to take to skies during school holidays

The airline is adding more capacity to its domestic schedule for the July school holidays, with the 302-seat Dreamliner to operate between Auckland and Christchurch during this time.

Updated: 18-06-2020 08:44 IST
Air NZ's 787-9 Dreamliner to take to skies during school holidays
Air New Zealand General Manager Networks Scott Carr says the Dreamliner will operate 16 return passenger services between Auckland and Christchurch between 1 July and 19 July, reflecting almost 10,000 additional seats on this route. Image Credit: Flickr

Air New Zealand's 787-9 Dreamliner will take to the skies over New Zealand during the school holidays.

The airline is adding more capacity to its domestic schedule for the July school holidays, with the 302-seat Dreamliner to operate between Auckland and Christchurch during this time.

Air New Zealand General Manager Networks Scott Carr says the Dreamliner will operate 16 return passenger services between Auckland and Christchurch between 1 July and 19 July, reflecting almost 10,000 additional seats on this route.

"We'll also add capacity of all of our other main trunk routes – from Auckland to Wellington, Dunedin and Queenstown, as well from Wellington to Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown through either extra flights or by up gauging to larger aircraft.

"When it comes to our Auckland-Queenstown route, we'll be offering even more capacity over the school holidays than we did during the same time last year through up gauging 140 return services from our A320 to our larger A321neo aircraft between 29 June and 26 July. This is great news for tourism and those wanting to hit the slopes.

"We'll also be adding a number of extra services on our regional routes in the week leading up to the school holidays including to and from Blenheim, Dunedin, Gisborne, Hamilton, Invercargill, Kerikeri, Napier, New Plymouth, Nelson, Palmerston North, Rotorua and Tauranga."

The airline is currently working on additional flights for its regional ports for during the school holidays.

