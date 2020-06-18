Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two Toyota Kirloskar employees at Bidadi plant test positive for COVID-19

Two employees at Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Bidadi plant in Karnataka have tested positive for COVID-19, the auto major said in a notification. "However, despite all such measures, two employees at the company's Bidadi plant tested positive for COVID-19 on June 16," it said. The said employees had last attended work on June 7 and June 16, respectively, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 11:18 IST
Two Toyota Kirloskar employees at Bidadi plant test positive for COVID-19

Two employees at Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Bidadi plant in Karnataka have tested positive for COVID-19, the auto major said in a notification. The automaker, which had resumed production at the plant on May 26 after weeks coronavirus-led lockdown, has again temporarily suspended operations at the facility due to the confirmed cases.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said it had partially restarted operations with a reduced workforce at its plants while all the strategic business units (SBU) office staff at Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata still continue to work from home. "However, despite all such measures, two employees at the company's Bidadi plant tested positive for COVID-19 on June 16," it said.

The said employees had last attended work on June 7 and June 16, respectively, it added. As a first step and through appropriate contact tracing, the company has started identifying all those employees who may have had primary or secondary contact with the infected employees for necessary treatment and quarantine wherever necessary, and is in contact with the local government authorities, it said.

"Operations at TKM plant has already been temporarily suspended so that required disinfection can be carried out at the plant," it added. The company said it has also extended all necessary support to the infected employees for medical treatment as well as quarantine procedures. "The company is in touch with the families of the infected employees so as to support them to handle this situation carefully without further complications," TKM said.

Considering the safety and security of its employees and all of its stakeholders as its first priority, the auto major said it will continue to take all possible preventive and remedial measures to deal with the developing situation and closely work with various stakeholders including the relevant statutory authorities. Last month, Hyundai Motor India and Maruti Suzuki had reported COVID-19 cases at their respective plants.

Hyundai had reported three cases at its Chennai plant, while Maruti had confirmed one case at its Manesar facility..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now No reclosing the United StatesPresident Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States would not close businesses again as several states reported rising numbers of new coronavir...

US congrats India on UNSC election, says looking ahead to working with it on global peace, security

The US has extended a warm welcome to India on its election to the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member and said that it looks forward to working with New Delhi in the powerful organ of the United Nations on the issues of internati...

Fitch cuts India's sovereign rating outlook to 'negative'

Fitch cut its outlook on Indias sovereign rating to negative from stable on Thursday and forecast a 5 contraction in growth for the current fiscal year, saying the coronavirus outbreak was extracting a heavy toll on the economy. The coronav...

New coronavirus cases in New Zealand rattle public confidence

New Zealand recorded on Thursday its third new case of the coronavirus this week as quarantine breaches and other failures undermined public confidence days after it declared itself among the first countries in the world to be free of the v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020