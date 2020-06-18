Pidilite Industries shares fall over 3 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Pidilite Industries on Thursday slipped over 3 per cent after the company reported 34 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The stock fell 3.39 per cent to Rs 1,383.80 on the BSE. At the NSE, it dipped 3.23 per cent to Rs 1,385.80.

Pidilite Industries on Wednesday reported 33.92 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 156.51 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a profit of Rs 236.87 crore for the January-March period of 2018-19.

Its revenue from operations declined to Rs 1,544.68 crore for the fourth quarter as compared with Rs 1,639.28 crore in the same period of 2018-19, Pidilite Industries said in a regulatory filing..