Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd. Appoints Sudarshan S. Sarma as CEO

He joins Carzonrent from Facebook and will lead the next phase of growth in the Mobility businessNew Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Carzonrent India Private Limited, India’s leading personal mobility service provider today announced the appointment of Sudarshan S. Sarma as its Chief Executive Officer. In his rich professional experience of 15 years, Sudarshan Sarma has worked with Google as the Head of Industry-automotive and until recently, he was the Industry Lead - Automotive at Facebook. He has also worked with General Motors in channel and institutional sales roles. “I am delighted to welcome Sudarshan Sarma as CEO of the company. Sudarshan has an exceptional leadership track record, strong industry partnerships and deep strategic expertise in scaling technology-led businesses. He also comes with proven experience to help in driving our growth through technology disruption and world-class mobility solutions,” said Mr. Rajiv K Vij, Chairman & Managing Director, Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd. “The next phase of our growth will be as exciting as the last 20 years,” he added. Commenting on his appointment, Sudarshan Sarma said, “I am deeply honoured and excited to enter the mobility industry with Carzonrent. Having spent most of my career working with the Auto Industry, I see the potential of alternate mobility solutions in the future and the leadership role Carzonrent has played in this direction. I look forward to working on the next phase of growth.” Sudarshan graduated from the Mumbai University and also hold an MBA from the University of Technology, Sydney. About CarzonrentCarzonrent (India) Pvt. Ltd is the leader in shaping the personal ground transportation industry in India. Carzonrent with its fleet size of more than 8000 cars - from Maruti Dzire to Toyota, Camry, Mercedes & more offers a complete bouquet of travelling solutions to its customers. The services offered by Carzonrent are Corporate Chauffeur Drive, Self-Drive (Myles), Intra-city, and Outstation and Limousine service. The company was launched in the year 2000 with a short-term objective of offering a safe and reliable medium of travel to customers and a long-term vision of giving structure to the unorganized car rental sector. The company today has its presence in 65 locations, 9 Airports, Major Railway Stations and prominent hotels and malls. The company services 1000 plus corporate customers and is planning to expand its fleet size to 30,000 cars in the coming three years. The company services more than 25,000 travellers every day in different parts of the country having moved more than 10 million travellers last year. The company boasts of 30,000,000 satisfied customers till date with 20,000 trips and 250,000 kilometres daily. PWRPWR