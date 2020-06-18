Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd. Appoints Shital Mehta as Managing Director

BANGALORE, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd, part of Dubai-based hospitality conglomerate Landmark Group, announces the appointment of Mr. Shital Mehta as the Managing Director of Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd. and Mr. Rishi Vasudev as the Executive Director of Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd, effective 1st July 2020. Mr. Mehta will continue his role as the Chief Executive Officer of Max and Easybuy and Mr. Vasudev, as the Chief Executive Officer of Lifestyle and Home Centre.

Mr. H. Ramanathan, Chairman of the company, said: "We are delighted to announce the new appointments. Under Shital, the Max business has further consolidated the leadership position in its category. And with Rishi, we look forward to the transformation of Lifestyle & Home Centre into agile and true omni-channel businesses. Their leadership, vision and experience in fashion & retail space and consumer understanding will be a great asset as we scale up our business in India, to tap into the opportunities and navigate the changed consumer landscape." During the transition period, Mr. Vasanth Kumar will continue to support and guide the leadership team until 30th September 2020. About Landmark Group Founded in 1973 in Bahrain, the Landmark Group has successfully grown into one of the largest and most successful retail organizations in the Middle East and India. An international, diversified retail and hospitality conglomerate that encourages entrepreneurship to consistently deliver exceptional value, the Group operates over 2200 outlets encompassing over 30 million square feet across the Middle East, North Africa, and the Indian sub-continent.

In 1999, Landmark Group entered India, to revolutionize retailing in the country with the introduction of Lifestyle Stores. Currently, in its 21st year of retailing in India, Landmark Group has launched several innovative retail concepts in the country including Lifestyle, Home Centre, Max and hospitality concepts, Spar Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Fun City, Citymax and Krispy Kreme. The Group brands ensure the delivery of a seamless shopping experience to customers through a keen focus on their e-commerce and omni-channel capabilities. For more information, please visit www.landmarkgroup.com