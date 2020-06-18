Bajaj Auto launches split seat variant of Pulsar 125

Bajaj Auto on Thursday expanded its Pulsar 125 motorcycle portfolio with the addition of a 'split seat' variant, priced at Rs 79,091. The new Pulsar 125 Split Seat is powered by 125cc BS6 DTS-i engine and comes with features such a 5-speed gear box with primary kick to enable the rider start the bike in any gear, clip-on handlebars on a 31mm front fork, a wide digital console with trip meter, anti-skid braking system and a BS-VI compliant electronic injection, among others, Bajaj Auto Ltd said in a release. The new offering also has a wolf-eyed headlamp cluster with twin pilot lamps and infinity twin-strip LED tail lamps. "We are excited to bring out a new Pulsar 125cc variant offering. Pulsar 125 launched in August last year, soon became one of the fastest growing Pulsar variants with more than 1 lakh bikes sold within the first six months of the launch," Bajaj Auto President Sarang Kanade said. The new Pulsar 125 Split Seat will attract premium commuter segment customers who have always wanted to buy a sporty motorcycle, he said. "While the last few months have been testing times for both the industries and consumers alike, we hope the new Pulsar 125 Split Seat variant will re-ignite consumer interests," Kanade added.