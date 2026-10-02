Assam State Zoo being redeveloped into world-class wildlife destination: Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah

Assam Environment and Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Friday inspected the ongoing construction and redevelopment works at the Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden and inaugurated Wildlife Week 2026, highlighting the state government's efforts to transform the facility into a leading wildlife destination with modern infrastructure and improved visitor amenities. During his visit, the Minister reviewed the progress of various construction and development works being undertaken at the zoo under the guidance of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Mallabaruah said several new facilities were being developed to strengthen the zoo's infrastructure while preserving and making use of its natural surroundings. He expressed confidence that the redevelopment would significantly enhance the profile of the Assam State Zoo and help establish it as a prominent zoological destination in India as well as internationally.

"With several new additions, we are rebuilding the zoo under the guidance of our Honourable Chief Minister. Once these works are completed, I believe we will be able to transform Assam's zoo into a leading zoo, not only in India but also internationally," Mallabaruah said. One of the major attractions planned under the redevelopment project is a large bird aviary. The Minister said the facility is being developed on a significant scale and could potentially become one of the largest bird aviaries in the world.

The proposed aviary is expected to add a new attraction to the zoo and provide visitors and wildlife enthusiasts with a distinctive experience. The redevelopment plan also includes a toy train facility aimed at making it easier for visitors to explore the sprawling zoo complex.

Mallabaruah said the proposed toy train would allow tourists and other visitors to tour the premises more conveniently while improving accessibility across the zoo. The Minister said the ongoing development works were progressing at a satisfactory pace and that a visible outline of the proposed facilities could emerge over the next three to four months. However, he clarified that completion of the entire redevelopment project would require additional time.

The overall redevelopment project is being executed at an estimated cost of around Rs 340 crore, according to the Minister. Mallabaruah said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had directed that necessary additions be considered to ensure that the redevelopment of the zoo meets its intended objectives.

He further said officials of the Forest Department had visited zoological parks in cities including Bengaluru and Chennai to study existing facilities and incorporate relevant practices into the Assam project. The Minister's inspection was part of the day's programme marking the inauguration of Wildlife Week 2026, which focuses on wildlife conservation and creating greater public awareness about the importance of protecting wildlife.

As part of the Wildlife Week observance, Hasti Pujan, or elephant worship, was organised at the zoo. Forest Department officials also participated in a bike rally as part of the programme. A giraffe naming programme was also scheduled as part of the day's activities.

Wildlife Week 2026 will continue until October 6. The concluding programme is scheduled to be held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, where a meeting will mark the culmination of the week-long observance. The redevelopment of the Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden is aimed at adding modern visitor facilities while retaining the ecological character and natural setting of the zoo, with the state government seeking to strengthen its appeal as a wildlife and tourism destination. (ANI)