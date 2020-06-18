CanAm Shares Important Takeaways from the Conversation with Charlie Oppenheim
Based on the 667 Indian EB-5 applicants already at NVC who have been or could be processed during FY 2020, and the expected increase in visa numbers in the FY2021 (noted above), Oppenheim expects to see a significant reduction in wait time for an Indian EB-5 investors who are filing today.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 15:05 IST
MUMBAI, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CanAm Enterprises ("CanAm") is pleased to share key takeaways from IIUSA's webinar: Conversation with Charlie Oppenheim. Oppenheim is the Chief of the Visa Control and Reporting Division at U.S. Department of State. During the webinar, he answered questions about EB-5 visa usage through May 2020. EB-5 Visa Numbers in FY2020 and FY 2021 Oppenheim estimates that over 4,500 EB-5 visa numbers have been issued thus far for FY2020, which is well short of the approximately 10,000 EB-5 visas available each fiscal year. It is very likely that a significant number of EB-5 visa numbers will go unused for FY2020 largely due to COVID-related consular closures around the world. However, Oppenheim anticipates that there will also be significant numbers of unused family-based visas in FY2020, which will spillover and be added to the 140,000 annual visas already allocable to the employment-based visa categories for FY2021. He also estimated that the total number of employment-based visas available for FY2021 "is likely to be well in excess" of 200,000, representing a minimum net gain of 60,000 visas for all employment-based preference categories. Accordingly, it is very possible that we can expect well in excess of 14,200 EB-5 visas to be available for distribution in FY 2021.
"In the grand scheme of things," Oppenheim indicated, "the loss in EB-5 numbers used in FY2020 will be more than offset by the additional visas that will be available next fiscal year." Thus, Oppenheim noted, FY2021 "should be a very good year" under the current INA guidelines for visa availability for employment applicants. India Visa Movement The July 2020 Visa Bulletin now lists the priority date for India EB-5 as "Current," which means that visas are immediately available to Indian applicants. Based on the 667 Indian EB-5 applicants already at NVC who have been or could be processed during FY 2020, and the expected increase in visa numbers in the FY2021 (noted above), Oppenheim expects to see a significant reduction in wait time for an Indian EB-5 investors who are filing today. He does not expect to see India facing a potential retrogression in the foreseeable future. However, the EB-5 visa "wait times" could again increase as USCIS picks up the pace of I-526 Petition adjudications and starts to refer more petitions to the NVC for processing.
Read the Full Article Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1192599/Visa.jpg PWR PWR.
- READ MORE ON:
- MUMBAI
- CanAm Enterprises
- IIUSA
- EB
- US Department of State
- NVC
- USCIS
- India
ALSO READ
Facebook takes down white nationalist and fake antifa accounts
Democrats say Justice Department whistleblowers to testify
Tensions simmer in Hong Kong as controversial anthem law back up for debate
UN body calls for action on debt amid pandemic
GOP senators offer rare rebuke of Trump on church visit