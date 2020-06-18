Left Menu
SECORA ID S: Highest Security and Flexibility for Region-Specific Electronic ID Cards and eGovernment Solutions

As a system solution, SECORA™ ID S offers many advantages: • The security chip SLC52G provides highest protection of the individual data of the card holder and a storage capacity of up to 800 kByte. • The chip was developed at Infineon’s competence center for contactless technologies in Graz, Austria; it offers outstanding performance for contactless data transfer.

PTI | India | Updated: 18-06-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 15:12 IST
India, & Munich, GermanyBusiness Wire India With SECORA™ ID, Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) offers an easy-to-integrate security platform for contactless digital ID documents. The first product variant, SECORA™ ID S, is a particularly flexible, Java-based solution. It simplifies and accelerates the design and production of region-specific sovereign documents such as eIDs in card format. The solution includes the security chip, the operating system and applets while meeting the increased security requirements of sovereign applications: chip and operating system are certified according to Common Criteria EAL 6+. As a system solution, SECORA™ ID S offers many advantages: • The security chip SLC52G provides highest protection of the individual data of the card holder and a storage capacity of up to 800 kByte.

• The chip was developed at Infineon’s competence center for contactless technologies in Graz, Austria; it offers outstanding performance for contactless data transfer. • The Java Card™ Standard v3.0.5 software facilitates and accelerates development and testing of electronic ID cards.

• Customized applets accelerate the personalization of the documents. • Thanks to Infineon's Coil-on-Module chip package technology cards become more robust and their production more cost-efficient. The chip is glued and no longer soldered to the card hence eliminating vulnerable soldering points. The cards are valid for a relatively long time and in daily use become significantly more durable. Additionally, smaller card manufacturers can use existing production facilities for contact-based cards without major investments.

Availability SECORA™ ID S with the Infineon eMRTD applet (CC EAL5+) especially for machine-readable travel documents is available now. Further applets from the Infineon Applet Collection and from Masktech GmbH will follow in the second half of the year. Further information is available at www.infineon.com/secora-id. To View the Image Click on the Link Below: The security chip SLC52G provides highest protection of the individual data of the card holder and a storage capacity of up to 800 kByte. Thanks to Infineon's Coil-on-Module chip package technology cards become more robust and their production more cost-efficient PWR PWR

