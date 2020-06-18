Left Menu
Development News Edition

Power Ministry asks PGCIL to set up central transmission utility

"PGCIL shall immediately set up a CTU, a 100 per cent owned subsidiary of PGCIL with separate accounting and board structure, which would be responsible for carrying out statutory functions, as identified for CTU under the Electricity Act 2003, and also other functions assigned to CTU by Central Electricity Regulatory Commission," the ministry said in a letter to the PGCIL Chairman and MD on June 17, 2020. The subsidiary would be separated from the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) into a new CTU Ltd, a wholly-owed Government of India company, within six months or till the completion of formalities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 15:58 IST
Power Ministry asks PGCIL to set up central transmission utility

The power ministry has asked state-owned Power Grid Corporation to set up a central transmission utility with separate accounting and board structure. PGCIL is engaged in power transmission business with the responsibility of planning, implementation, operation and maintenance of Inter-State Transmission System.

There have been allegations that PGCIL is at advantage as developer of power transmission projects because it is a central transmission unit (CTU). "PGCIL shall immediately set up a CTU, a 100 per cent owned subsidiary of PGCIL with separate accounting and board structure, which would be responsible for carrying out statutory functions, as identified for CTU under the Electricity Act 2003, and also other functions assigned to CTU by Central Electricity Regulatory Commission," the ministry said in a letter to the PGCIL Chairman and MD on June 17, 2020.

The subsidiary would be separated from the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) into a new CTU Ltd, a wholly-owed Government of India company, within six months or till the completion of formalities. As per the letter, the modalities of setting up of the subsidiary would be similar to those adopted during the formation of POSOCO as subsidiary company.

Power System Operation Corp (POSOCO) was also set up as an independent company for ensuring neutrality of the transmission system operations. POSOCO was earlier part of Power Grid Corporation.

The exercise of hiving off POSOCO was aimed at putting in place an independent, secure and reliable power system operation entity at the national level as mandated under the Electricity Act, 2003..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

R3.6m fine handed to steel producer for defying air quality rules

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries have welcomed an R3.6 million fine handed to a major steel producing company after it admitted to contravening sections of the Air Quality Act by exceeding the minimum hydrogen sulphide ...

Last rites of Havaldar Sunil Kumar performed in Patna

The last rites of Havaldar Sunil Kumar, who lost his life in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan valley on June 15-16, were performed in Bihars Maner area on Thursday. People gathered in large numbers to attend the last rites...

Poles turn to rustic bolt-holes at home to escape COVID-19

As summer begins and the lockdown eases, more Poles are shunning foreign resorts and are opting instead for holidays in remote rural settings at home, perhaps a forest tent or a lakeside cottage far from tourist crowds and COVID-19.When Mal...

Can’t work in something that is regressive: Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen says she cannot be a part of something regressive as an actor and thats why web series Aarya, which marks her return to mainstream acting after a decade, appealed to her. The actor said she had offers prior to the show but th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020