Saudi Arabia's PIF buys 2.32% stake in Jio for Rs 11,367 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 16:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Saudi Arabia's wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF) has bought a 2.32 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore, the Indian firm said in a statement

"With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 1,15,693.95 crore from leading global investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG and L Catterton, since April 2020," it said.

