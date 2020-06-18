Saudi Arabia's PIF buys 2.32% stake in Jio for Rs 11,367 crore

Saudi Arabia's PIF buys 2.32% stake in Jio for Rs 11,367 crorePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 16:40 IST
Saudi Arabia's wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF) has bought a 2.32 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore, the Indian firm said in a statement
"With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 1,15,693.95 crore from leading global investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG and L Catterton, since April 2020," it said.
