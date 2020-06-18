Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi allows declassification of REIT, InvIT sponsor status 

Sebi said that declassification of the status of a sponsor of a REIT and InvIT, whose units have been listed on the stock exchanges for a period of three years, would be permitted after receiving application from such investment vehicles. The permission is subject to certain guidelines including the unit holder of such sponsor and its associates taken together does not exceed 10 per cent  of the outstanding units of the REIT or InvIT.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 16:45 IST
Sebi allows declassification of REIT, InvIT sponsor status 
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Markets regulator Sebi has put in place a framework for REITs and InvITs allowing declassification of the status of the sponsor of these emerging investment instruments. Besides, the regulator has introduced the concept of an inducted sponsor that could be any company or LLP or body corporate.

Also, it allowed declassification of the status of a sponsor of REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) and InvITs (Infrastructure Investment Trusts). Sebi said that declassification of the status of a sponsor of a REIT and InvIT, whose units have been listed on the stock exchanges for a period of three years, would be permitted after receiving an application from such investment vehicles.

The permission is subject to certain guidelines including the unit holder of such sponsor and its associates taken together do not exceed 10 percent of the outstanding units of the REIT or InvIT. Among others, the manager of the REIT or InvIT is not an entity controlled by such sponsor or its associates, the sponsor or its associates are not fugitive economic offender and approval of unitholders need to be obtained for declassifying the status of the sponsor.

An initial offer of units by the REIT or InvIT should be made unless maximum subscription from any investor other than sponsor, its related parties, and its associates will not be more than 25 percent of the total unit capital. "No person, other than sponsor(s), its related parties and its associates, shall acquire units of a REIT which taken together with units held by him and by persons acting in concert with him in such REIT exceeds 25 percent of the value of outstanding REIT units unless approval from 75 percent of unitholders by value excluding the value of units held by parties related to the transaction is obtained," Sebi said in similarly worded notifications with regard to REIT and InvIT.

In case the required approval is not received, the person acquiring the units will have to provide an exit option to the dissenting unitholders. The new regulations would come into force with immediate effect, the regulator said in a notification issued on Wednesday.

Sebi, further, said that in case of any change in sponsor or inducted sponsor, or any change in control of such sponsor, approval from 75 percent of the unitholders by value will be obtained. This should not include the value of units held by parties related to the transaction. If such change does not receive the required approval, then sponsor or inducted sponsor will provide the dissenting unitholders an option to exit by buying their units, the regulator said.

Change in sponsor or inducted sponsor means any change due to entry of a new sponsor with or without exit of an existing sponsor, it added. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had first notified REITs and InvIT Regulations in 2014, allowing setting up and listing of such trusts which are popular in some advanced markets.

However, to date, only a few InvITs and REITs have listed their units in India. Despite various relaxations given by the market regulator, these investment vehicles have failed to attract investors.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-PRO14 targets Aug. 22 return with shortened season

The PRO14 has targeted a return date of Aug. 22 with a series of local derbies as part of a shortened 2019-20 season that will shed six rounds of group play, organisers said on Thursday. The competition, which features club sides from Wales...

Singer Vera Lynn, voice of hope in wartime Britain, dies at 103 - PA Media

Singer Vera Lynn, who became a symbol of hope in Britain during World War Two and more recently during the coronavirus pandemic with her song Well Meet Again, has died at the age of 103, British media reported on Thursday.Known as the Force...

Regulators to take necessary action to preserve financial stability: FSDC sub-committee

The FSDC sub-committee headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday resolved to remain alert to emerging challenges following the coronavirus outbreak and take necessary action to preserve financial stability. The meeting of the sub...

Norway's interest rates on hold, outlook stronger

Norways economic prospects have improved more than expected in recent weeks, the countrys central bank said on Thursday while announcing its key policy interest rate would be kept on hold for the time being, strengthening the crown currency...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020