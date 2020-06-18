Holisol Extends its Tech Stack to Optimize Production Planning & Control and Dispatch Allocation Planning

NEW DELHI, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holisol Logistics, a leading supply chain solution provider, has been offering full-stack logistics systems like WMS, TMS, OCFS etc to digitalise customers' supply chain. With the launch of PPC (production planning & control) & DAP (dispatch allocation planning), Holisol is extending its offering into the customers manufacturing supply chains. VERDIS, Holisol's AI and ML system has added these two additional modules to assist the customers to optimise their production and dispatch planning by analysing demand, sales forecasts, production capacities, rules and planning constraints analysing up to 75m data points to give an output which has helped customers save several million and precious resources involved in the planning process. Using mathematical model design, PPC module runs a simulation to propose a solution with the highest degree of optimality among the several possible contenders for the final production plan. The solution proposed ensures greater optimization, enhanced productivity, and greater responsiveness & cost savings.

DAP module of VERDIS performs an analysis of millions of dynamic data points to find the most optimal dispatch allocation plan that is cost-effective and fulfils the sales requirement with the least degree of variance in terms of delivery in full and on time. As per Rahul S Dogar, Co-Founder of Holisol Logistics, "With PPC and DAP modules Holisol has ventured into the manufacturing segment of the supply chain and will continue to build an end-to-end value chain system to help customers digitalise and optimise their supply chains." About Holisol: Holisol is a leading supply chain organization providing 'Tech-enabled End-to-End supply chain solutions' for customer's business. Holisol works on the value proposition of Design-Implement-Manage E2E logistics to offer customers an experience of working like their own extended team, with affordable strategic and operational expertise.

Headquartered in Delhi, Holisol has a workforce of +250 supply chain enthusiasts who are continuously building value through leadership, innovation, and relationships. For more information please visit www.holisollogistics.com. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/943239/Holisol_Logo.jpg PWR PWR