Cochin terminal records 59pc growth in cargo volume in May: DP World

Global logistics company DP World on Thursday said its International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) at Cochin registered 59 per cent growth in cargo volume in May compared to the previous month. The ICTT handled over 42,000 TEUs along with 35 vessels during May on the back of continued flow of goods and deployment of smart logistics solutions, DP World said in a release. In addition, the company also handled 1,500 TEUs of rail volume in May, with a five-fold increase vis-a-vis the pre-lockdown monthly rail volume of slightly less than 300 TEUs. "This growth reinforces the confidence our customers and partners have in us, and in our ability to service them reliably," said Praveen Joseph, CEO, DP World Cochin

The terminal has continued to operate throughout the lockdown period keeping the productivity at par with global standards of over 32 moves per hour, the company noted.