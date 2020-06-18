Left Menu
Development News Edition

Icra report highlights regulatory risks to renewable energy developers

Power policies in many states have been amended over a period wherein they have either completely withdrawn or reduced incentives given to open access customers, mainly commercial and industrial consumers, for power procurement from renewable energy projects, as tariff competitiveness of wind and solar power has shown a significant improvement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 18:43 IST
Icra report highlights regulatory risks to renewable energy developers

Renewable energy developers having a significant exposure to third-party power purchase agreements remain exposed to regulatory risks as open access charges in such pacts are likely to increase to mitigate the cash flow issues of discoms in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, says Icra. Third party PPA refers to an arrangement where a renewable energy developer owns, operates, and maintains the project and a captive user agrees to purchase the electricity from the project for a predetermined period for a tariff which is lower than grid tariffs.

“Renewable energy developers, based on third party or group captive off-take remain exposed to regulatory risk," Icra's Sector Head and Vice President Girishkumar Kadam said. The risk is set to augment even more, given the likelihood of an increase in open access charges due to an adverse impact of the COVID-19-related lockdown on cash flows and revenue profile of state-owned distribution utilities, Kadam said further. Power policies in many states have been amended over a period wherein they have either completely withdrawn or reduced incentives given to open access customers, mainly commercial and industrial consumers, for power procurement from renewable energy projects, as tariff competitiveness of wind and solar power has shown a significant improvement.  Icra noted that the open access charges applicable in case of third party sale of power have also shown an increasing trend across the key states, highlighting the rising regulatory risk for such IPPs.

Earlier, the state power policies were attractive for open access based renewable power projects as concessions were available from levy of cross-subsidy surcharge, transmission and wheeling charges as well as favourable banking facilities to promote the renewable sector, the agency said. In April this year, Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) approved the levy of additional surcharge on group captive projects.

"Group captive consumers were earlier exempt from such levy in Maharashtra. Risk of such levy by SERCs in other states cannot be ruled out for group captive IPPs," Icra noted. Kadam further said that with the improved tariff competitiveness for wind and solar energy against the conventional power sources, the open access charges for renewable energy projects are likely to remain aligned as that for conventional power sources, going ahead.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

I always wanted to be a heroine: ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ star Srishti Shrivastava

Actor Srishti Shrivastava, the sassy Guddo of Gulabo Sitabo, cannot remember a time when she did not want to become a heroine, a dream equally shared by her Bollywood-loving family. Like many aspiring actors trying to make a place for thems...

Shah favours unified Delhi-NCR strategy for COVID-19, says capital can't be separated from suburbs

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday favoured a unified strategy for Delhi and NCR to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and said the suburbs like Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad cant be separated from the national capital in this battle. Sh...

Harsimrat calls UP CM, raises issue of Sikh farmers’ eviction

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured that no injustice will be done to the Sikh farmer families facing eviction from their lands in Bijnore, Rampur and Lakhimpur in the state, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said on ...

Angel fund's each scheme an independent investment vehicle: Sebi 

Markets regulator Sebi has said each scheme of an angel fund is an independent investment vehicle with its own set of investors. It further said investors in angel fund have the option to selectively participate in investment schemes as eac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020