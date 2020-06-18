Meet your virtual assistant to reduce office expenses

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI/Newswire): The COVID-19 pandemic has managed to change the dynamics of our day-to-day life. The global pandemic has affected various aspects of our life on both personal and professional fronts. While traditional tools of businesses stand at a loss, innovations and techniques are gaining credibility. Business owners and employers are trying to avoid indulging in out of budget expenses. Ever wondered having an assistant at a minimal expense who can manage and administer all your work? If yes, then here is a Virtual Assistant for you! Atul Malikram, Founder of a renowned PR firm has initiated a program offering Virtual Assistant services at a very reasonable cost.

In the current scenario, business owners and employers are finding it difficult to manage office expenses along with staff salaries. Taking into account all the utilities that are required to manage office spaces, it costs around Rs 80,000 to 1 lakh per month. Malikram is offering personal assistant services in the form of Virtual Assistant which involves key tasks such as- managing accounts, clients, booking meetings and conferences, answering emails, and many other administrative works at the cost of Rs 15000 per month. "At this time, people are finding alternate means to ensure the survival of their businesses, and at the same time, keeping their utility expenses at a minimum. Our virtual assistant service is a product of a new-age business model in which we will be taking responsibility to manage the administrative works of our customers," said Atul Malikram.

Additionally, the facilities also include meeting rooms with proper computers and internet services to conduct meetings twice a month. The global pandemic has brought the world to a screeching halt, and there is no way to turn back to our old days. If you want to ensure your survival in this crushing economy, you have to embrace the new found technologies as a part of your working methods.

