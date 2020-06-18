Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meet your virtual assistant to reduce office expenses

The COVID-19 pandemic has managed to change the dynamics of our day-to-day life. The global pandemic has affected various aspects of our life on both personal and professional fronts. While traditional tools of businesses stand at a loss, innovations and techniques are gaining credibility.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 18:45 IST
Meet your virtual assistant to reduce office expenses
Virtual Assistant. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI/Newswire): The COVID-19 pandemic has managed to change the dynamics of our day-to-day life. The global pandemic has affected various aspects of our life on both personal and professional fronts. While traditional tools of businesses stand at a loss, innovations and techniques are gaining credibility. Business owners and employers are trying to avoid indulging in out of budget expenses. Ever wondered having an assistant at a minimal expense who can manage and administer all your work? If yes, then here is a Virtual Assistant for you! Atul Malikram, Founder of a renowned PR firm has initiated a program offering Virtual Assistant services at a very reasonable cost.

In the current scenario, business owners and employers are finding it difficult to manage office expenses along with staff salaries. Taking into account all the utilities that are required to manage office spaces, it costs around Rs 80,000 to 1 lakh per month. Malikram is offering personal assistant services in the form of Virtual Assistant which involves key tasks such as- managing accounts, clients, booking meetings and conferences, answering emails, and many other administrative works at the cost of Rs 15000 per month. "At this time, people are finding alternate means to ensure the survival of their businesses, and at the same time, keeping their utility expenses at a minimum. Our virtual assistant service is a product of a new-age business model in which we will be taking responsibility to manage the administrative works of our customers," said Atul Malikram.

Additionally, the facilities also include meeting rooms with proper computers and internet services to conduct meetings twice a month. The global pandemic has brought the world to a screeching halt, and there is no way to turn back to our old days. If you want to ensure your survival in this crushing economy, you have to embrace the new found technologies as a part of your working methods.

This story is provided by Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.(ANI/Newswire)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

I always wanted to be a heroine: ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ star Srishti Shrivastava

Actor Srishti Shrivastava, the sassy Guddo of Gulabo Sitabo, cannot remember a time when she did not want to become a heroine, a dream equally shared by her Bollywood-loving family. Like many aspiring actors trying to make a place for thems...

Shah favours unified Delhi-NCR strategy for COVID-19, says capital can't be separated from suburbs

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday favoured a unified strategy for Delhi and NCR to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and said the suburbs like Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad cant be separated from the national capital in this battle. Sh...

Harsimrat calls UP CM, raises issue of Sikh farmers’ eviction

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured that no injustice will be done to the Sikh farmer families facing eviction from their lands in Bijnore, Rampur and Lakhimpur in the state, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said on ...

Angel fund's each scheme an independent investment vehicle: Sebi 

Markets regulator Sebi has said each scheme of an angel fund is an independent investment vehicle with its own set of investors. It further said investors in angel fund have the option to selectively participate in investment schemes as eac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020