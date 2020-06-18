Hikal Q4 profit down 27 pc to Rs 24 cr

Life sciences firm Hikal on Thursday reported 27 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 24.47 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Its net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 33.34 crore, according to a regulatory filing. Total income fell to Rs 380.72 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 457.55 crore in the same period a year ago.

Net profit fell to Rs 84.43 crore last fiscal from Rs 103.06 crore in 2018-19. Total income too dipped to Rs 1,510.96 crore in 2019-20 from Rs 1,591.87 crore in the previous year. Hikal provides solutions to companies in the pharmaceuticals, crop protection, and specialty chemicals industries. The company is in the business of supplying research services, active ingredients and intermediates, manufactured as per global quality standards. PTI MJH ANU ANU