Left Menu
Development News Edition

CARE Ratings posts FY20 income at Rs 219 crore

CARE Ratings standalone income from operations declined from Rs 297 crore in FY19 to Rs 219 crore in FY20 while other income increased from Rs 30 crore to Rs 31 crore.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-06-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 10:47 IST
CARE Ratings posts FY20 income at Rs 219 crore
At 10:30 am, the agency's stock was trading 0.92 pc higher at Rs 404.65 per unit.. Image Credit: ANI

CARE Ratings standalone income from operations declined from Rs 297 crore in FY19 to Rs 219 crore in FY20 while other income increased from Rs 30 crore to Rs 31 crore. Total expenditure increased from Rs 129 crore to Rs 150 crore during this period with staff costs going up by Rs 8.7 crore on account of the salary revision undertaken during the year.

Profit after tax declined from Rs 135 crore to Rs 80.5 crore for the year with the margin correspondingly declining to 32 per cent from 41 per cent. The agency said business during the year was impacted by weak economic fundamentals with GDP growth slowing down to 4.2 per cent during the year. This was also reflected in low growth in bank credit to the manufacturing and services sectors.

A drop in gross fixed capital formation from 29 per cent in 2018-19 to 26.9 per cent in 2019-20 and decline in capacity utilisation in manufacturing as per RBI data from 76.1 per cent in Q4 FY19 to 68.6 per cent in Q3 FY20 affected overall long-term lending. Also, the demand for institutional credit was low and the discretion shown by banks in lending impacted the flow of funds. This was notwithstanding the lowering of the repo rate by the RBI by 185 bps and infusion of liquidity through various measures.

Hence the overall quantum of debt rated by the company was lower at Rs 12.73 lakh crore as against Rs 19.9 lakh crore in 2018-19. The shutdown announced in last week of financial year also impacted business plans of several companies which in turn had a bearing on overall fund-raising plans of companies.

For the fourth quarter, total income declined by 29 per cent from Rs 81.5 crore to Rs 57.6 crore while profit after tax came down from Rs 34.6 crore to Rs 13.9 crore. The board of directors has recommended 25 per cent dividend of Rs 2.50 per share (of Rs 10 face value) which will take the total declared for the year to Rs 19.50 per share. (ANI)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • RBI

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-No champion declared following UAE Pro League cancellation

The UAE Pro League will not crown a champion for the 2019-20 season after the decision to cancel the campaign due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, it said on Thursday. Dubai-based Shabab Al Ahli were on top of the standings with 43 points...

One billion children experience violence every year as countries fail to protect them: UN report

Half of the worlds children -- one billion every year -- are affected by physical, sexual or psychological violence, suffering injuries and death because countries have failed to follow established strategies to protect them, the first repo...

India will intensify engagement at UN to move Security Council reform process ahead: Envoy

India will intensify its engagement at the United Nations to move the long-pending Security Council reform process forward as the UNSCs current structure no longer reflects the geopolitical realities of the 21st century, according to the co...

A-Pac banks rating actions highlight importance of sovereign support: Fitch

Asia Pacific emerging market EM banks whose ratings benefit from sovereign support could be affected if the economic impact of coronavirus deepens and governments policy responses fail to adequately mitigate risks to the economy, Fitch Rati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020