UK's Queen Elizabeth thanks business for coronavirus generosity

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-06-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 15:31 IST
Britain's Queen Elizabeth thanked businesses across the world on Friday for their response to the coronavirus pandemic and their work to "rebuild communities" as they begin to reopen after lockdowns imposed to address the coronavirus pandemic. "As many organisations around the country are reopening, I send my warmest best wishes and support to business communities throughout the United Kingdom, Commonwealth and across the world," Elizabeth said in a message to the British Chambers of Commerce of which she is patron.

"At a time of great difficulty for many, it is heart-warming to see the civic response and generosity of so many businesses, small and large, to the challenges posed, whether supporting the health sector or vulnerable communities." Britain's economy has taken a pounding after the government imposed a lockdown in March which shuttered all non-essential retailers, with figures on Friday showing public borrowing had hit a record high and debt had passed 100% of economic output.

However, there was some brighter news for the retail sector with sales rebounding much more strongly last month than expected. "I wish all businesses every success in their endeavours in the weeks and months ahead," the queen said.

