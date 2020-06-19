Left Menu
Development News Edition

World stocks turn higher despite worries over virus rebound

New Zealand advanced while Singapore and Bangkok declined. On Thursday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 edged up by 0.1% to 3,115.34 after flipping between small gains and losses through the day.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 19-06-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 15:51 IST
World stocks turn higher despite worries over virus rebound

World stock markets turned higher on Friday despite concerns that a global economic recovery may be derailed by coronavirus infections. Shares rose in most major markets and US futures surged after Asia got off to a mixed start.

Global markets have recovered most of this year's losses as investors look ahead to a possible rebound from the deepest economic slump since the 1930s. But analysts say gains might be too big and too fast to sustain. Enthusiasm has been dented by rising case numbers in Brazil, some US states and other areas. Germany's DAX added 0.6% to 12,356.33 and the CAC 40 in Paris jumped 0.7% to 4,993.69. Britain's FTSE 100 surged 0.8% to 6,275.12. Wall Street also looked set for gains, with the future contract for the S&P 500 up 0.7% at 3,118.60. The future for the Dow industrials gained 0.7% to 26,075.00.

The advance came as EU government leaders and heads of state are discussing the bloc's future long-term budget and a multibillion-euro post-coronavirus recovery plan during a video summit aimed at paving the way for a compromise later this summer. The European Central Bank said Thursday it has handed an unprecedented amount of stimulus, 1.3 trillion euros in cheap loans to banks, as part of its effort to get the 19-nation bloc that uses the euro through the pandemic.

Strong reassurances by central banks this week that more stimulus will be available to counter the worst global downturn since the 1930s appear to have assuaged some of the jitters over signs coronavirus outbreaks have gained momentum in many places. “The market breadth of the S&P500 still appears to suggest that the bull momentum is intact," Naeem Aslam of Avatrade said in a commentary.

In Asian trading, the Shanghai Composite Index leaped 1% to 2,967.63 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.6% to 22,478.79. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong picked up 0.7% to 24,643.89 and Seoul's Kospi added 0.4% to 2,141.32. The S&P-ASX 200 in Australia edged 0.1% higher to 5,942.60 and India's Sensex advanced 1.3% to 34,824.94. New Zealand advanced while Singapore and Bangkok declined.

On Thursday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 edged up by 0.1% to 3,115.34 after flipping between small gains and losses through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% to 26.080.10, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3% to 9,943.05.

Markets worldwide gained after unexpectedly strong US jobs and retail sales data fueled hopes the world's biggest economy can pull out of its recession as governments ease up on anti-virus measures. Investor enthusiasm has been dented, however, by concern rising infections in some US states, Brazil and other regions might prompt consumers and businesses to pull back spending even if sweeping lockdowns aren't reimposed.

The S&P 500 has cut its loss for the year to 8%. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained $1.33 to $40.17 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract settled Thursday at $38.84. Brent crude, the benchmark for international prices, advanced $1.26 to $42.77 per barrel in London. It settled at $41.51 per barrel the previous session.

The dollar fell to 106.92 from Thursday's 106.96. The euro rose to $1.1216 from $1.1213.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malala, who took bullet for going to school, celebrates her degree from Oxford University

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner who once took a bullet for campaigning for girls education in Pakistan, was over the moon on Friday after completing her degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics at Britains prest...

Constant fireworks frazzle nerves in U.S. city that never sleeps

Complaints are skyrocketing about thundering fireworks exploding over otherwise quiet U.S. neighborhoods, fraying nerves already frazzled by COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.Even in the city that never sleeps, weary New Yorkers in the first h...

West reluctant for 'dangerous' Taliban prisoners to be freed - sources

Western powers are backing the Afghan governments refusal to free hundreds of prisoners accused of some of Afghanistans most violent attacks, a release demanded by the Taliban as a condition to start peace talks, five sources told Reuters. ...

Barring 2 TDP MLAs, others cast votes in RS polls in AP

Barring two of the opposition TDP, all other 173 MLAs of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly cast their votes on Friday to elect four members from the state to the Rajya Sabha in the biennial election. Telugu Desam Legislature Party deputy leader K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020