Chandigarh University Ranks Amongst the Top 100 Engineering & Management Institutions of India in NIRF Ranking 2020 Released by MHRD

Compared to 2019; CU up 33 notches in Engineering and up by 13 positions in Management Category in NIRF Rankings 2020 CHANDIGARH, India, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banking on a strong performance in parameters like research & professional practice, perception, campus placements, learning outcomes, outreach & inclusivity, Chandigarh University has barged into top 100 Engineering and top 60 Management Institutions of India in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2020 released by Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-06-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 16:32 IST
Compared to 2019; CU up 33 notches in Engineering and up by 13 positions in Management Category in NIRF Rankings 2020 CHANDIGARH, India, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banking on a strong performance in parameters like research & professional practice, perception, campus placements, learning outcomes, outreach & inclusivity, Chandigarh University has barged into top 100 Engineering and top 60 Management Institutions of India in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2020 released by Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India. CU has improved its ranking as compared to 2019 rankings and has registered an upward of 33 notches in Engineering while the university improved its ranking by 13 notches in the management category. University Pro-Chancellor, Dr. R.S.Bawa, said, "Chandigarh University has registered improvement in all the parameters which are taken into consideration by MHRD while preparing the ranking of the elite institutions of the country in NIRF Ranking. Last year Chandigarh University ranked 117th in the Engineering domain but in 2020 rankings, CU has managed to improve its ranking by moving up 33 positions and registering 84th rank in the top 100 engineering universities and institutions ranking." In the engineering domain, Chandigarh University ranked 13th in all North India while it ranked 3rd in North India Private Engineering University rankings. In the management domain, Chandigarh University ranked 10th in all North India Management Institutions Ranking.

"Chandigarh University recorded jump in NIRF Ranking 2020 by showcasing an all-round improvement in its score, as it score 38.82 this year in comparison to 34.48 in 2019 in the engineering domain while the score in management also recorded jump from 41.86 in 2019 to 46.40 this year," said Dr. Bawa. "We are working hard to deliver world-class academic learning to our students and the improvement in NIRF Rankings 2020 endorse that our team is working in the right direction," said Satnam Singh, Chancellor, Chandigarh University. "Campus Placements to 6617 students in 2020 by 691 Companies and filing of more than 800 patents by our students and faculty are some of the key factors which have contributed to the significant improvement of Chandigarh University rankings in NIRF Ranking 2020 complied by MHRD, Government of India," Sandhu added. About Chandigarh University Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honored with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website: www.cuchd.in Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1193575/Chandigarh_University_Nirf_Table.jpg PWR PWR.

