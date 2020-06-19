Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Advises JM Financial on Raising INR 770 Crore through QIP

Mumbai | Delhi, India (NewsVoir)India’s largest law firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised JM Financial Limited (JM Financial) on its INR 770 crore QIP. The firm was also voted as the “Employer of Choice for 2018” from India, by the Asian Legal Business, now 4 years in a row, building upon the several awards that the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 17:59 IST
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Advises JM Financial on Raising INR 770 Crore through QIP

Mumbai | Delhi, India (NewsVoir)India’s largest law firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised JM Financial Limited (JM Financial) on its INR 770 crore QIP. JM Financial is an established financial services group providing a range of financial services. Its businesses include (a) Investment banking, wealth management and securities business (IWS) (b) Mortgage Lending (c) Distressed credit (d) Asset Management. This is the second QIP by an Indian company since the lock-down began in March, 2020. Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas had also advised Kotak Bank in relation to their QIP, which was the first Indian QIP during lock-down period. The Capital Markets Team of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised on the Transaction. The Transaction team was led by Yash Ashar, Partner & Head – Capital Markets; and Vijay Parthasarathi, Partner; with support from Vinay Sirohia, Principal Associate; Saurav Das, Associate; and Sanyukta Saraf, Associate. Other parties involve in the Transaction included IDFC Securities Limited and ICICI Securities Limited (Book running lead Managers (‘BRLMs’)); Squire Patton Boggs (MEA) LLP, UAE (international legal advisor to the BRLMs); and Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP (Statutory auditors). The preliminary placement document and the placement document was filed with BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited on June 9, 2020 and June 12, 2020, respectively. About Cyril Amarchand MangaldasCyril Amarchand Mangaldas takes forward the values going back 103 years, of the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co., whose pre-eminence, experience and reputation of almost a century has been unparalleled in the Indian legal fraternity. Tracing its professional lineage to 1917, the Firm of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas is now the largest full-service law firm in India, with over 750 lawyers including over 130 partners, and offices in India’s key business centres at Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad. The Firm advises a large, and varied client base that includes domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity funds, venture capital funds, start-ups and governmental and regulatory bodies. The firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, was recently awarded with “India – Firm of the Year” at the AsiaLaw Regional Awards 2019 and “India Deal Firm of the Year” at the In-House Community Counsels of the Year Awards 2019. The firm was also named as the “Most Innovative National Law Firm of the Year – India for 2018” at the IFLR Asia Awards, having also been successful in winning the prestigious & coveted “National Law Firm of the Year, 2018 for India” at the Chambers Asia-Pacific Awards. The firm was also voted as the “Employer of Choice for 2018” from India, by the Asian Legal Business, now 4 years in a row, building upon the several awards that the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co. had won in the past. PWRPWR

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RS poll in Gujarat: Counting delayed due to Cong's objections

Counting of votes for four Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat was delayed on Friday as the Congress demanded that the Election Commission invalidate two BJP votes on different grounds. Lader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani said the Congress has soug...

WHO should change rules that led it to oppose travel restrictions, ex-head says

The World Health Organization should change guidelines that led it to oppose travel restrictions early in the coronavirus epidemic, said former WHO chief Gro Harlem Brundtland, who now chairs an independent watchdog that monitors the global...

English COVID-19 R number falls to 0.7-0.9, in line with UK

The COVID-19 reproduction number for England fell to 0.7-0.9, bringing it into line with the rest of the UK, the government said on Friday, as it also published details of how quickly the disease was shrinking for the first time. Prime Mini...

Trump warns protesters to face 'different scene' at his Oklahoma rally

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday threatened unspecified action against any protesters at his weekend campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, saying they would be treated much differently than they have been in other cities.Any protesters, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020