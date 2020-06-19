Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises JM Financial on raising Rs 770 crore through QIP

India's largest law firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised JM Financial Limited (JM Financial) on its Rs 770 crore QIP.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra)/New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 19:01 IST
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises JM Financial on raising Rs 770 crore through QIP
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's largest law firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised JM Financial Limited (JM Financial) on its Rs 770 crore QIP. JM Financial is an established financial services group providing a range of financial services. Its businesses include (a) Investment banking, wealth management and securities business (IWS) (b) Mortgage Lending (c) Distressed credit (d) Asset Management.

This is the second QIP by an Indian company since the lock-down began in March, 2020. Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas had also advised Kotak Bank in relation to their QIP, which was the first Indian QIP during lock-down period. The Capital Markets Team of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised on the Transaction. The Transaction team was led by Yash Ashar, Partner and Head - Capital Markets; and Vijay Parthasarathi, Partner; with support from Vinay Sirohia, Principal Associate; Saurav Das, Associate; and Sanyukta Saraf, Associate.

Other parties involve in the Transaction included IDFC Securities Limited and ICICI Securities Limited (Book running lead Managers ('BRLMs')); Squire Patton Boggs (MEA) LLP, UAE (international legal advisor to the BRLMs); and Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP (Statutory auditors). The preliminary placement document and the placement document was filed with BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited on June 9, 2020 and June 12, 2020, respectively.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi CM appeals to NGOs, individuals to join fight against COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed to all NGOs and individuals to join in the fight against COVID-19. Delhi will fight Corona together. I appeal to all NGOs and individuals to join in this effort on a large scale, Kejri...

Nursing homes represent more than 1 in 4 COVID-19 deaths

Nursing home residents account for nearly 1 in 10 of all the coronavirus cases in the United States and more than a quarter of the deaths, according to an Associated Press analysis of government data released Thursday. As federal data colle...

Black Lives Matter spurs scrutiny of Dutch colonial past

The 17th century has gone down in Dutch history as the Golden Age, when unprecedented trading wealth helped fund the likes of artists Rembrandt van Rijn and Johannes Vermeer. But the grim flip side of the prosperity fortunes generated by s...

'Chariots of Fire,' 'Lord of the Rings' actor Ian Holm dies

Ian Holm, an acclaimed British actor whose long career included roles in Chariots of Fire and The Lord of the Rings has died. He was 88. Holm died peacefully Friday morning in a hospital, surrounded by his family and carer, his agent, Alex ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020