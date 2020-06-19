Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIP investments to fall short of target, range between Rs 24-27 lakh cr in first 2 yrs, says Icra

Icra's Senior Vice-President and Group-Head, Corporate Ratings, Shubham Jain said, "In the current environment, the infrastructure investment in FY2021 would fall short of the plan, and consequently to achieve the NIP target a significant step-up of investments will be required in the later part of the plan." "Against the total infrastructure investment of Rs 36 lakh crore envisaged in the first two years of NIP (FY2020-FY2021), the actual investment is likely to range between Rs. 24-27 lakh crore," he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 19:07 IST
NIP investments to fall short of target, range between Rs 24-27 lakh cr in first 2 yrs, says Icra

The government's ambitious target of Rs 111 lakh crore investments under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) between FY2020-25 is likely to see severe near-term headwinds due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ratings agency Icra said on Friday. While even prior to the pandemic, the NIP was already quite ambitious and challenging, but it seemed achievable with a significant push towards infrastructure, it said, adding the COVID-19 outbreak has now made it a daunting task to achieve the target.

The government's priority will be to fight the pandemic and the disruptions caused due to it. With the fiscal constraints, the investment in infrastructure may get pushed back, particularly from the state governments, it said. Investments from the private sector are also likely to be deferred or scaled down in the current environment. Icra's Senior Vice-President and Group-Head, Corporate Ratings, Shubham Jain said, "In the current environment, the infrastructure investment in FY2021 would fall short of the plan, and consequently to achieve the NIP target a significant step-up of investments will be required in the later part of the plan." "Against the total infrastructure investment of Rs 36 lakh crore envisaged in the first two years of NIP (FY2020-FY2021), the actual investment is likely to range between Rs. 24-27 lakh crore," he said. Consequently, to achieve the targeted investments in the remaining four years (FY2022-FY2025), an average annual investment of over Rs 21 lakh crore will be required, he noted.

The total infrastructure investment in India between FY13 to FY19 stood at Rs 57 lakh crore. Compared with this, the NIP has planned an investment of over Rs 111 lakh crore during FY20 to FY25 -- which is higher by 109 per cent.

About 39 per cent of the projects will be implemented by the Centre, 40 per cent by the state governments, and the balance 21 per cent by the private sector. The NIP envisions a significant scale-up of investments from FY21 onwards, with an investment of Rs 21.5 lakh crore this fiscal compared to Rs 10 lakh crore of investments made in FY19, Icra said. The overall funding mix for the NIP is likely to be through the Central and state budgets, borrowings and private sector participation.

About 42-46 per cent of the pipeline is expected to be financed through the Centre's and state budgets; 29-35 per cent through debt raised from banks/infra NBFCs/bond markets, and 7-15 per cent from private developers' equity, external aid from multilateral and bilateral agencies and internal accruals of PSUs, the agency said. There is a financing gap of 15-17 per cent estimated, of which 6-8 per cent is estimated to be bridged by asset monetisation and new development finance institutions (DFIs). The source of funding for the balance 10 per cent remains uncertain as of now, it added.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha FC appoint Stuart Baxter as new head coach for upcoming ISL

Odisha FC on Friday announced the appointment of Stuart Baxter as head coach ahead of the seventh edition of Indian Super League. The experienced coach has signed a two-year deal with the Bhubaneshwar-based club. Hailing from the United ...

Calcutta University distributes food items to slum-dwellers

As part of an outreach project, Calcutta University on Friday provided essential food items to 41 families of a nearby slum. Members of 41 families of the slum at Giribabu Lane, located near the College Street campus of the university, were...

Delhi CM appeals to NGOs, individuals to join fight against COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed to all NGOs and individuals to join in the fight against COVID-19. Delhi will fight Corona together. I appeal to all NGOs and individuals to join in this effort on a large scale, Kejri...

Nursing homes represent more than 1 in 4 COVID-19 deaths

Nursing home residents account for nearly 1 in 10 of all the coronavirus cases in the United States and more than a quarter of the deaths, according to an Associated Press analysis of government data released Thursday. As federal data colle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020