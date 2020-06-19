TVS Electronics halts operations in view of 12-day lockdown

Chennai, June 19 (PTI): TVS Electronics, a major player in electronic peripherals like keyboard, thermal receipt printers, said it has halted operations as the 12-day lockdown announced by the state government came into effect from Friday. "...following the lockdown announced by Tamil Nadu government the company halts operations at its registered office, head office and other centres situated at Chennai from today until June 30," the city-based company said in a BSE filing.

The company said all the corporate functions were being carried out under the 'work from home' policy. However, the operations in other locations were being carried out in accordance with guidelines by respective government authorities.

The company consistently monitors the developments and has been taking various measures to ensure health and safety of employees, their families and various stakeholders to minimize the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on production and volume of business, it said. The Tamil Nadu government has announced a 12-day lockdown from today as part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in Chennai and neighbouring districts.