Left Menu
Development News Edition

TVS Electronics halts operations in view of 12-day lockdown

"...following the lockdown announced by Tamil Nadu government the company halts operations at its registered office, head office and other centres situated at Chennai from today until June 30," the city-based company said in a BSE filing. The company said all the corporate functions were being carried out under the 'work from home' policy.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-06-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 19:19 IST
TVS Electronics halts operations in view of 12-day lockdown

Chennai, June 19 (PTI): TVS Electronics, a major player in electronic peripherals like keyboard, thermal receipt printers, said it has halted operations as the 12-day lockdown announced by the state government came into effect from Friday. "...following the lockdown announced by Tamil Nadu government the company halts operations at its registered office, head office and other centres situated at Chennai from today until June 30," the city-based company said in a BSE filing.

The company said all the corporate functions were being carried out under the 'work from home' policy. However, the operations in other locations were being carried out in accordance with guidelines by respective government authorities.

The company consistently monitors the developments and has been taking various measures to ensure health and safety of employees, their families and various stakeholders to minimize the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on production and volume of business, it said. The Tamil Nadu government has announced a 12-day lockdown from today as part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in Chennai and neighbouring districts.PTI VIJ BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter rolls out 'voice' tweet for iOS

After introducing the Fleets feature recently, Twitter on Friday rolled out the new audio tweet feature for iOS users.According to Mashable, each audio tweet allows user to capture audio of upto 140 seconds but in case the user wants to spe...

English COVID-19 R number falls to 0.7-0.9, in line with UK

The COVID-19 reproduction number for England fell to 0.7-0.9, bringing it into line with the rest of the UK, the government said on Friday, as it also published details of how quickly the disease was shrinking for the first time. Prime Mini...

Trump warns protesters to face 'different scene' at his Oklahoma rally

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday threatened unspecified action against any protesters at his weekend campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, saying they would be treated much differently than they have been in other cities.Any protesters, a...

Putin calls fuel spill unprecedented for Russia, Greenpeace sees $1.4 bln damage

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday the scale of the clear-up operation after a huge fuel spill in the Arctic was unprecedented for Russia, with Greenpeace estimating the environmental damage to waters in the region at 1.4 billion.A vas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020