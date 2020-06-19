Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rishi Sunak says UK poised to kickstart recovery as debt overtakes GDP

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures revealed that the UK’s total level of debt hit 1.95 trillion pounds, or 100.9 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), meaning that debt is now worth more than the UK economy after record borrowing in the month of May, mainly to shore up several government-backed coronavirus support measures. “Today’s figures confirm that coronavirus is having a severe impact on our public finances.

PTI | London | Updated: 19-06-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 19:52 IST
Rishi Sunak says UK poised to kickstart recovery as debt overtakes GDP
Representative image Image Credit: Image Credit:Twitter (@RishiSunak)

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on Friday expressed the hope that Britain is poised to kickstart its economic recovery from the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown as latest statistics revealed that the country's debt had overtaken GDP for the first time in 57 years. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures revealed that the UK's total level of debt hit 1.95 trillion pounds, or 100.9 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), meaning that debt is now worth more than the UK economy after record borrowing in the month of May, mainly to shore up several government-backed coronavirus support measures.

"Today's figures confirm that coronavirus is having a severe impact on our public finances. The best way to restore our public finances to a more sustainable footing is to safely reopen our economy so people can return to work," said Sunak. "We've set out our plan to do this in a gradual and safe fashion, including reopening high streets across the country this week, as we kickstart our economic recovery," the Indian-origin finance minister said.

The government borrowing was necessitated to fund the government's health response to pandemic and the huge program of economic support, even as business rate and VAT holidays meant the UK Treasury was receiving much less than usual. Income from tax, National Insurance and VAT all registered a sharp decline in May amid the coronavirus lockdown as spending on support measures to save jobs and businesses, such as the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and loan schemes, marked a sharp upswing. The job retention scheme supported the furloughing, or forced leave, of 8.7 million workers in May at a cost of 17.5 billion pounds, with a further 7.6 billion pounds spent on supporting 2.5 million self-employed.

In May, the government borrowed 55.2 billion pounds, the highest monthly borrowing since records began in 1993 and nine times more than the 5.6 billion pounds required last May. This is the first time that UK debt has been larger than the size of the economy since 1963, but lower than the post-war peak of 258 per cent in 1946-47. Experts highlight that with interest rates at record low levels, the high level of borrowing is not entirely unaffordable.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will committee be formed to probe into lapses that led to face-off with China, asks Yechury

Recalling that a committee was formed by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to probe the lapses during the Kargil war, CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday enquired whether the present government will form a similar pane...

Railways’ freight earning picks up, registers more than 90% loading till June 17: Official

The railways freight loading which had suffered a huge dent during the lockdown period has shown improvement with the national transporter registering more than 90 per cent loading in June so far, as compared to the same period last year, a...

CAIT urges Maharashtra govt to cancel MoUs with 3 Chinese firms

Traders body CAIT on Friday urged the Maharashtra government to cancel its agreements with three Chinese firms signed earlier this week in the wake of clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh. We hope you wil...

Trump warns protesters to face 'different scene' at his Oklahoma rally

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday threatened unspecified action against any protesters at his weekend Tulsa, Oklahoma, re-election rally in a warning that his campaign said was not directed at peaceful demonstrators.Any protesters, anar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020