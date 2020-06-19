Left Menu
PSBs disburse Rs 21,029-cr loan to MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme

Public sector lenders have sanctioned loans worth Rs 40,416 crore under the 100 per cent ECLGS for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), starting June 1. The scheme is the biggest fiscal component of the Rs 20-lakh crore 'Self-Reliant India Mission' package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 20:09 IST
The finance ministry on Friday said public sector banks have disbursed Rs 21,028.55 crore under the Rs 3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for the MSME sector reeling under stress due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Public sector lenders have sanctioned loans worth Rs 40,416 crore under the 100 per cent ECLGS for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), starting June 1.

The scheme is the biggest fiscal component of the Rs 20-lakh crore 'Self-Reliant India Mission' package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month. "As of 18 June 2020, #PSBs have sanctioned loans worth Rs 40,416 crore under the 100% Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, out of which Rs 21,028.55 crore has already been disbursed," Sitharaman said in a tweet.

Business units of Gujarat have got highest cumulative sanction of Rs 4,156 crore from banks, while disbursement was to the tune of Rs 1,657 crore at the end of June 18. It is followed by Maharashtra with a sanction of Rs 4,009.46 crore, with disbursement of Rs 1,735 crore.

As per the table provided in the tweet indicated, market leader State Bank of India (SBI) has sanctioned Rs 15,950.49 crore and disbursed Rs 10,667.29 crore as on June 18. It is followed by Bank of Baroda with a sanction of Rs 4,986.61 crore, but disbursement was at one-third at Rs 1,527.32 crore.

The second largest lender Punjab National Bank was somewhat a laggard, as per the data, with the cumulative sanction of Rs 4,270.74 crore. Its disbursement was nearly one-third at Rs 1,366.57 crore on June 18. Canara Bank has better disbursement rate as against sanction of Rs 3,982.60 crore, as the Bengaluru-based lender has disbursed Rs 1,954.44 crore.

On May 21, the Cabinet had approved additional funding of up to Rs 3 lakh crore at a concessional rate of 9.25 per cent through ECLGS for the MSME sector. Under the scheme, 100 per cent guarantee coverage will be provided by National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC) for additional funding of up to Rs 3 lakh crore to eligible MSMEs and interested Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (MUDRA) borrowers, in the form of a guaranteed emergency credit line (GECL) facility.

For this purpose, a corpus of Rs 41,600 crore was provided by the government, spread over the current and next three financial years. The scheme will be applicable to all loans sanctioned under GECL facility during the period from the date of announcement of the scheme to October 31 or till an amount of Rs 3 lakh crore is sanctioned under GECL, whichever is earlier.

The main objective of the scheme is to provide an incentive to member lending institutions to increase access and enable availability of additional funding facility to MSME borrowers, in view of the economic distress caused by the COVID-19 crisis, by giving them 100 per cent guarantee for any losses suffered by them due to non-repayment of the GECL funding by borrowers. All MSME borrower accounts with an outstanding credit of up to Rs 25 crore as on February 29, which were less than or equal to 60 days past due as on that date, i.e., regular, SMA-0 and SMA-1 accounts, and with an annual turnover of up to Rs 100 crore, would be eligible for GECL funding under the scheme.

