Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sidbi signs pact with urban affairs ministry for implementation of PM SVANidhi

PM SVANidhi is a central scheme fully funded by the ministry with the objective to facilitate working capital loan to street vendors, thus enabling them to emerge self-reliant after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and revive their livelihood activity through formal access to credit. Sidbi will be the implementation partner for the scheme and will set up a project management unit, a release said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 20:18 IST
Sidbi signs pact with urban affairs ministry for implementation of PM SVANidhi

Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) on Friday said it has signed a pact with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for implementation of the PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi). PM SVANidhi is a central scheme fully funded by the ministry with the objective to facilitate working capital loan to street vendors, thus enabling them to emerge self-reliant after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and revive their livelihood activity through formal access to credit.

Sidbi will be the implementation partner for the scheme and will set up a project management unit, a release said. It will give access to the scheme through a customised digital platform and will integrate the institutional ecosystem and build capacity value chain.

The development finance institution will facilitate credit guarantee to lending institutions through Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE). Microfinance institutions (MFIs) shall be on-boarded on the CGTMSE platform for the first time for the scheme, Sidbi said.

The platform shall also be integrated with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to enable the processes envisaged in the scheme, it said. "We are pleased to play a role in this important national endeavour to help millions of street vendors across the country whose livelihood activities have been disrupted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"We shall carry out deep engagement with the entire lending community and urge them to actively participate to make this scheme a success," Sidbi Chairman and Managing Director Mohammad Mustafa said. The scheme includes an initial working capital of up to Rs 10,000, interest subsidy on timely/early repayment at the rate of 7 per cent, monthly cashback incentive on digital transactions and higher loan eligibility on timely repayment of the first loan.

Under this scheme, commercial banks, regional rural banks, small finance banks, co-operative banks, non-banking financial companies, MFIs and self-help groups will be able to provide credit. This scheme will target street vendors/hawkers vending in urban areas, as on or before March 24, 2020, including the vendors of surrounding peri-urban and rural areas.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bamboo chicks, bubble-wraps, coolers- How Railways trying to keep isolation coaches cool

From using bamboo chicks and bubble-wraps to heat-resistant coating and portable coolers, the Railways is trying innovative ways to beat the heat inside isolation coaches deployed to treat coronavirus patients. In a statement, the Railways ...

Will committee be formed to probe into lapses that led to face-off with China, asks Yechury

Recalling that a committee was formed by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to probe the lapses during the Kargil war, CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday enquired whether the present government will form a similar pane...

Railways’ freight earning picks up, registers more than 90% loading till June 17: Official

The railways freight loading which had suffered a huge dent during the lockdown period has shown improvement with the national transporter registering more than 90 per cent loading in June so far, as compared to the same period last year, a...

CAIT urges Maharashtra govt to cancel MoUs with 3 Chinese firms

Traders body CAIT on Friday urged the Maharashtra government to cancel its agreements with three Chinese firms signed earlier this week in the wake of clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh. We hope you wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020