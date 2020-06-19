Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-U.S. current account deficit edges down as COVID-19 restricts trade

Exports of goods and services and income received from foreign residents fell $47.5 billion, the biggest drop in 11 years, to $902.2 billion.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 20:34 IST
WRAPUP 1-U.S. current account deficit edges down as COVID-19 restricts trade

The U.S. current account deficit dipped to a near two-year low in the first quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic restricted the flow of goods and services.

The Commerce Department said on Friday the current account deficit, which measures the flow of goods, services and investments into and out of the country, slipped 0.1% to $104.2 billion, the smallest since the second quarter of 2018. Data for the fourth quarter was revised to show the gap narrowing to $104.3 billion, instead of $109.8 billion as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the current account gap shrinking to $103 billion in the January-March quarter.

The Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis, which compiles the data attributed the drop "in part, due to the impact of COVID-19, as many businesses were operating at limited capacity or ceased operations completely, and the movement of travelers across borders was restricted." The Federal Reserve's expansion of currency swap lines with more than a dozen foreign central banks to ease a global dollar crunch early in the crisis contributed to record increases in assets and liabilities in the U.S. financial account.

The current account gap represented 1.9% of gross domestic product in the first quarter, the smallest share since the third quarter of 2017. Exports of goods and services and income received from foreign residents fell $47.5 billion, the biggest drop in 11 years, to $902.2 billion. That was the lowest level since the third quarter of 2017.

Imports of goods and services and income payments to foreign residents declined $47.7 billion to $1.01 trillion, also the lowest level since the third quarter of 2017. That drop was also the biggest since the first quarter of 2009. The capital account deficit widened $943 million to $2.962 billion, the largest since the first quarter of 2015.

Despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic, American companies repatriated $124.2 billion in profits in the first quarter, the most in over a year, up from $83.6 billion in the prior period. An overhaul of the tax code slashed the corporate tax rate to 21% from 35% and generally eliminated taxes on repatriated earnings. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the import bill had been shrinking because of the Trump administration's trade war with China. The United States has also become a net exporter of crude and fuel, the result of a production surge that has dramatically reduced the nation's dependence on foreign oil.

Investment income also took a hit last quarter as COVID-19 restrictions impacted earnings. The surplus on primary income - which includes investment income such as dividends and employee compensation - dropped to $52.5 billion, the smallest since the third quarter of 2016, from $62 billion in the fourth quarter. Primary income receipts fell $27.8 billion to $255.1 billion.

The deficit on secondary income, which includes U.S. government grants, pensions, fines and penalties, and worker remittances, increased $1.1 billion to a record $37.6 billion.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bamboo chicks, bubble-wraps, coolers- How Railways trying to keep isolation coaches cool

From using bamboo chicks and bubble-wraps to heat-resistant coating and portable coolers, the Railways is trying innovative ways to beat the heat inside isolation coaches deployed to treat coronavirus patients. In a statement, the Railways ...

Will committee be formed to probe into lapses that led to face-off with China, asks Yechury

Recalling that a committee was formed by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to probe the lapses during the Kargil war, CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday enquired whether the present government will form a similar pane...

Railways’ freight earning picks up, registers more than 90% loading till June 17: Official

The railways freight loading which had suffered a huge dent during the lockdown period has shown improvement with the national transporter registering more than 90 per cent loading in June so far, as compared to the same period last year, a...

CAIT urges Maharashtra govt to cancel MoUs with 3 Chinese firms

Traders body CAIT on Friday urged the Maharashtra government to cancel its agreements with three Chinese firms signed earlier this week in the wake of clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh. We hope you wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020