Exim Bank extends USD 20.1 mn credit line to Nicaragua govt

Exim Bank extends USD 20.1 mn credit line to Nicaragua govtPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 21:31 IST
Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) on Friday said it has extended a line of credit (LOC) of USD 20.10 million to the government of Nicaragua for reconstruction of Aldo Chavarria Hospital. With signing of this agreement, Exim Bank, so far, has extended four LOCs to Nicaragua, on behalf of the Indian government, taking the total value to USD 87.63 million, a release said
Projects covered under the LOCs include supply of equipment for building two substations, construction of transmission lines, building new substation, expansion of the existing substations and reconstruction of a hospital
Post the signing of this LOC agreement, Exim Bank has now in place 261 LOCs, covering 62 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the CIS, with credit commitments of around USD 25.70 billion, available for financing exports from India.
- READ MORE ON:
- ExportImport Bank of India
- Nicaragua
- Indian
- Latin America
- Africa
- Asia
ALSO READ
Mahatma Gandhi statue outside Indian Embassy in Washington desecrated
Gandhi's statue vandalised in US, Indian embassy registers complaint
EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources
Not an Indian culture to feed firecrackers and kill: Javadekar on elephant's death in Kerala
Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources