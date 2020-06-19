Left Menu
173 migrant workers stuck in Mumbai return to Dehradun in AirAsia flight

A chartered flight carrying 173 migrant workers from Mumbai reached Dehradun on Friday, an official said.Sood had funded a chartered flight to help fly over 170 migrant workers to Dehradun from Mumbai earlier this month.

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 19-06-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 21:34 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A chartered flight carrying 173 migrant workers from Mumbai reached Dehradun on Friday, an official said. The AirAsia flight arrived at the Jolly Grant Airport in the evening, Jolly Grant police station incharge Sub-Inspector Shanti Chamoli said

The flight was run under an arrangement between the alumni of the National Law School, Mumbai, and AirAsia for the humanitarian cause of reuniting families, an AirAsia spokesperson said. Earlier in the day, the police official had said that the chartered flight was arranged by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood

However, the AirAsia spokesperson clarified that the flight was part of a collaborative effort between the airline and the National Law School. Sood had funded a chartered flight to help fly over 170 migrant workers to Dehradun from Mumbai earlier this month.

