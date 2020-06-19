Left Menu
ESAF Small Finance Bank said its Chairman and Managing Director K Paul Thomas has been elected as chairman of Sa-Dhan.

Updated: 19-06-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 22:47 IST
ESAF Small Finance Bank said its Chairman and Managing Director K Paul Thomas has been elected as chairman of Sa-Dhan. Sa-Dhan is a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recognised self-regulatory organisation for non-banking financial companies and microfinance institutions. ******** Godrej Aerospace delivers 1,000 units of proportional solenoid valves * Godrej Aerospace on Friday said it has developed and delivered 1,000 units of proportional solenoid valves, which is a critical component for making COVID-19 ventilators.

First batch of the valve, which regulates the flow of oxygen based on the requirement of the patient in each breathing cycle, was delivered to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). ********** Yes Bank partners with Affordplan for health card * Private sector lender Yes Bank has partnered with fintech firm Affordplan to launch a co-branded healthcare card.

The product 'Swasth Card' has features like access to a goal-based savings projection chart for medical treatment based on treatment inputs and treatments at a discounted price, a statement said..

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

FinMin invites bids from transaction advisors for LIC IPO

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Swiss prosecutors launch Glencore criminal probe over Congo

Switzerlands Attorney Generals Office OAG has opened a criminal probe into commodity miner and trader Glencore over allegations it failed to have measures in place to prevent corruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo DRC. The Swiss-bas...

Two killed as slabs of underconstruction overbridge collapse in UP's Etah

Two persons were killed when four slabs of an underconstruction overbridge fell on them in Malawan area of Uttar Pradeshs Etah district, officials said here. The slabs fell on a passenger vehicle on old GT Road around 7 pm, leaving two men ...

Dhankar writes to VCs to tell students to practice Yoga at home

West Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar on Friday called upon Vice-Chancellors of state-run universities to spread the message on social media and other platforms among students to practice Yoga at Home with family on June 21, the Internationa...

FACTBOX-Ireland's phased plan to ease coronavirus lockdown

Ireland has further accelerated its plan for gradually reopening the economy over the coming weeks, speeding the easing of coronavirus restrictions.These are the measures planned in each of the remaining phases of the plan. Phase 3 From Jun...
