Left Menu
Development News Edition

LIC Housing Finance posts 40 pc fall in net profit to Rs 421.43 cr for Mar quarter

LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL) on Friday reported a 40 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 421.43 crore for the March 2020 quarter.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 22:47 IST
LIC Housing Finance posts 40 pc fall in net profit to Rs 421.43 cr for Mar quarter

LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL) on Friday reported a 40 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 421.43 crore for the March 2020 quarter. The mortgage financier had reported a profit after tax of Rs 693.58 crore in the year-ago period.

"Considering the headwinds due to the general economic slowdown, we have registered a decent performance. The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown up fresh challenges of a magnitude never witnessed in decades," the company's Managing Director and CEO Siddhartha Mohanty said. For the full year 2019-20, the net profit marginally dipped to Rs 2,401.83 crore as against Rs 2,430.97 crore in 2018-19.

Its net interest income declined 9 per cent to Rs 1,089 crore in the March quarter as against Rs 1,202 crore. Total disbursement during the March 2020 quarter stood at Rs 11,325 crore, against Rs 17,242 crore disbursed in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Of this, disbursement in the individual home loan segment was Rs 8,877 crore as against Rs 11,743 crore in 2018-19, whereas project loans stood at Rs 413 crore as compared with Rs 2,031 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. The individual loan portfolio stood at Rs 1,96,340 crore as against Rs 1,81,569 crore, registering a growth of 8 per cent.

Project loan portfolio stood at Rs 14,237 crore as on March 31, 2020, as against Rs 13,077 crore as on March 31, 2019. Total outstanding portfolio during the quarter grew 8 per cent to Rs 2,10,578 crore, compared with Rs 1,94,646 crore a year ago.

Mohanty said about 18 per cent of its retail customers have opted for moratorium. The stage-3 exposure at default as on March 31, 2020, stood at 2.83 per cent as against 1.58 per cent as on March 31, 2019.

The cost of borrowing stood at 7.9 per cent as on March 31, 2020, as against 8.4 per cent last year. "Even as the situation is evolving, we are focusing on maintaining asset quality and restarting disbursements and transitioning to a more technology-driven business process. Despite the adverse situation, we are comfortably placed in terms of liquidity," Mohanty said.

He expects the overall outlook for the economy and the housing finance segment to improve in another two-three quarters. The company's scrip on Friday ended 0.32 per cent higher at Rs 284.75 apiece on the BSE, which closed at 34,731.73 on Friday.

TRENDING

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

FinMin invites bids from transaction advisors for LIC IPO

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss prosecutors launch Glencore criminal probe over Congo

Switzerlands Attorney Generals Office OAG has opened a criminal probe into commodity miner and trader Glencore over allegations it failed to have measures in place to prevent corruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo DRC. The Swiss-bas...

Two killed as slabs of underconstruction overbridge collapse in UP's Etah

Two persons were killed when four slabs of an underconstruction overbridge fell on them in Malawan area of Uttar Pradeshs Etah district, officials said here. The slabs fell on a passenger vehicle on old GT Road around 7 pm, leaving two men ...

Dhankar writes to VCs to tell students to practice Yoga at home

West Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar on Friday called upon Vice-Chancellors of state-run universities to spread the message on social media and other platforms among students to practice Yoga at Home with family on June 21, the Internationa...

FACTBOX-Ireland's phased plan to ease coronavirus lockdown

Ireland has further accelerated its plan for gradually reopening the economy over the coming weeks, speeding the easing of coronavirus restrictions.These are the measures planned in each of the remaining phases of the plan. Phase 3 From Jun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020