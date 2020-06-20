800+ Medical Treatments Made Affordable With the Bajaj Finserv Digital Health EMI Network Card

PUNE, India, June 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a report by India today, 'The average retail healthcare inflation for India was 7.14 per cent for 2018-19, witnessing a steep rise from 4.39 per cent in the previous fiscal'. However, with healthcare inflation in India rising at an alarming rate, availing medical care isn't cheap. In fact, many often people resort to drastic measures such as liquidating assets or mortgaging property to get the required funds. An alternative and hassle-free solution to this is EMI financing with the Digital Health EMI Network Card offered by Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv. Using the health card, customers can divide the cost of 800+ medical treatments, including elective and non-elective procedures and pay for them in No Cost EMIs. These EMIs can then be repaid comfortably over a period of 24 months. These treatments and procedures can be availed across a network of 5,500+ healthcare institutions, which include multi-speciality hospitals and clinics, spread across 1000+ Indian cities. What's more is that existing Bajaj Finserv customers can get a pre-approved offer of up to Rs. 4 lakh with which they can pay for these treatments. Here's the list of a range of treatments that can be converted into No Cost EMIs- • General/ vascular/ cardiac surgeries • Diagnostic care • Stem cell banking • Oncology treatments • Urology treatments • Hair treatments • Maternity care • Hearing aids • Dental care • Cosmetic treatments • Slimming treatments • Pulmonology treatments • Orthopedics treatments • ENT treatments Affordable healthcare on No Cost EMIs- With the Digital Health EMI Network Card, customers no longer have to bear huge upfront medical costs. Rather, the medical bill can be split into affordable EMIs ranging over a flexible tenor up to 24 months. For instance, in case of a surgery costing Rs. 3 lakh, customers can finance the treatments via No Cost EMI plans such as the ones given below: • In 10 EMIs of Rs. 30,000 each • In 15 EMIs of Rs. 20,000 each • In 20 EMIs of Rs. 15,000 each • In 24 EMIs of Rs. 12,500 each This way medical treatments can be budgeted for, with ease.

Top healthcare partners offering a range of treatments- There are more than 5,500 hospitals and clinics where one can avail treatments on EMIs. Listed below are a few of the top partners that Digital Health EMI Network Card holders can avail services at. Click on the link to view the full Bajaj Health Card hospital partner list. • Apollo Hospitals • Manipal Hospitals • Columbia Asia Hospitals • Ruby Hall Clinics • Sahyadri Hospitals • Dr Batra's • VLCC Healthcare centres • Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospitals • LifeCell • Sabka Dentist • Truweight Offers available with the Digital Health EMI Network Card- Besides offering healthcare on EMIs, Bajaj Finserv extends a suite of special, limited-period offers and discounts to its cardholders. These can be viewed on the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App. Listed below are few of the active offers: • Skin City: Get free online consultation and 20% off on cosmetic procedures. Valid until 30th September, 2020.

• Apollo Pharmacy: Get Instant discount of 15% for Apollo Private label products, 10% for medicines (except DPCO) & 5% for FMCG on Health EMI Network Card. Use code: Bajaj Health Card - 7089. Valid until 31st December, 2020. • Metropolis: Get 20% discount on in-house pathology tests. • Apollo 24|7: Use code: BAJAJ150 and get Rs. 150 off on tele-consultation bookings worth up to Rs.1,000. Health EMI Card customers can use code: BAJAJ247 and get Rs. 247 off on tele-consultation bookings above Rs. 1,000. Valid until 31st October, 2020.

• Medlife: Flat 30% off on all medicine purchases + 10% cashback. Use code: BAJAJ30. Valid until 31st December, 2020. • Richfeel: Consultation at just Rs. 250 and get an additional 10% discount on purchase of products. Valid until 31st March, 2021.

• Dr. Marwah's laser surgery clinic: Get 20% discount on hair transplant and cool sculpting procedures. Valid until 31st March, 2021. • Truweight: Get 40% discount on immunity fight back packages. Valid until 30th September, 2020.

Pay for healthcare on EMIs today- Existing Bajaj Finserv customers can apply online for the Digital Health EMI Network Card and get the card through a paperless process. On entering their registered mobile number and the OTP sent on it, customers can view their pre-approved offer. Then, on paying the one-time fee of Rs.707, customers can access the instantly activated card in the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App. Likewise, new customers can avail of No Cost EMI financing and the Digital Health EMI Network Card at any of the 5,500+ partner clinics, hospitals or medical centers.

About Bajaj Finance Limited Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 40 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Lifecare Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international 'BBB' with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating. To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in PWR PWR.