mjunction deploys e-procurement portal for Ordnance Factory Board

mjunction has deployed an e- procurement platform for the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) and it will be in operation for seven years, the B2B e-commerce company said. The portal will be used by all OFB suppliers, 41 Ordnance factories, the Ordnance Factory Institute of Learning and regional marketing offices, mjunction said in a release.

It won the contract through an open tender floated by OFB last year, valued at Rs 35 crore. OFB will use a completely online end-to-end procurement cycle, starting from placing the purchase request right up to payment, the release said.

"The process will include vendor management, tender management, purchase order management, dispatch management, bill payment and evaluation by the technical committee and purchase committee from cross functional units," mjunction said..