Left Menu
Development News Edition

To earn moderate profit this fiscal, says PNB chief

For the fourth quarter ended March, the country's second largest lender has posted a net loss of Rs 697.20 crore. However, after a gap of two years, the Nirav Modi fraud hit bank posted profit of Rs 363.34 crore during 2019-20.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 21:27 IST
To earn moderate profit this fiscal, says PNB chief
PNB has already booked a more than Rs 1,000 crore profit as a result of reduction in government securities (G-sec) prices, he added. Banks are selling high coupon rate G-sec in the market and booking profit due to the sale of these securities. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab National Bank (PNB) will earn moderate profit in the current fiscal, aided by treasury income and core banking activities, its managing director S S Mallikarjuna Rao on Saturday said. For the fourth quarter ended March, the country's second-largest lender has posted a net loss of Rs 697.20 crore.

However, after a gap of two years, the Nirav Modi fraud hit bank posted a profit of Rs 363.34 crore during 2019-20. He also said that the bank has scaled down its loan growth target to 6 per cent for the current fiscal due to the COVID-19 crisis.

"Originally, we planned for a credit growth of 12 per cent but due to COVID impact we have moderated credit growth to 6 per cent," he told reporters here. However, he said, the bank has a treasury advantage due to a reduction in interest rates.

PNB has already booked a more than Rs 1,000 crore profit as a result of reduction in government securities (G-sec) prices, he added. Banks are selling high coupon rate G-sec in the market and booking profit due to the sale of these securities.

"My expectation is that the advantage of the treasury will continue. Treasury gain will moderate in the third and fourth quarter if interest rate hardens. "Second, if you look at operating profit, we have sustained during 2019-20. It was only because of provision, the net profit was very less or net loss we had to declare in the third and fourth quarter. Provisions whatever is pending behind us will be completely over by September 2020," he said.

So third quarter onwards provision impact will be less while operating profit will grow even if treasury impact is not there, he added. During the fourth quarter, the bank earned an operating profit of Rs 3,932.28 crore as against Rs 2,861.18 crore in the same period preceding fiscal.

"We are confident that quarter-on-quarter we can book moderate profits. We do not like to have a higher profit because we want to strengthen the balance sheet during 2020-21. "We are very confident that we will be creating a better base for the bank not only for booking moderate profit in 2020-21 but also creating a robust situation for 2021-22," he said.

With regard to the sale of some of the assets, he said, the bank is looking at selling some of its properties, including its earlier headquarter building. He also said the provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) as on March 31, 2020, works out to 77.79 per cent from 74.50 per cent at the end of 2018-19.

Despite an increase in the PCR, the net interest margin (NIM) of the bank stood at 2.45 per cent from 2.59 per cent at the end of the previous fiscal. The bank expects to maintain NIM of 2.5 per cent for the entire financial year, Rao said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

SATYABHAMA portal launched to promote R&D in mining and mineral sector

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ker CM slams state Cong chief's jibe at health minister

As the state Congress chief stuck to his Covid Rani jibe against health minister K K Shailaja and refused to apologise, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday slammed the remarks as anti-women and an attempt to target one leading the b...

29 fresh COVID-19 cases in Himachal, tally now at 657

Twenty-nine people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 657 in the state, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 11 were reported from Hamirpur district four each from Kangra and Shi...

Additional 2,000 ITBP troops may be sent to Sino-India border

About 2,000 additional troops of the Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP may be sent to forward locations along the Sino-India border to strengthen vigil amid the standoff between the Indian Army and Chinese troops in Ladakh. The ITBP personnel...

Cricket-Former Bangladesh skipper Mortaza tests positive for coronavirus

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said on Saturday he had tested positive for the new coronavirus. Today my result is positive. Everyone please pray for me so that I can get well soon, the 36-year-old wrote on Facebook. I am curren...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020