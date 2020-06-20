Left Menu
Pune: spl flight from Sharjah lands; another leaves for Aden

Also, a special Yemenia Airways flight with 151 passengers, most of them Yemeni nationals, departed from the city airport for Aden, airport authorities informed. "Arabia Airlines operated a charter flight G9-653 on Sharjah-Pune-Sharjah today with 169 arrivingpassengers," Pune Airport Authorities tweeted. AI Yemenia Airways operated a special charter flight IY854 on Aden-Pune-Aden today with 151 departing passengers, they added.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-06-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 23:18 IST
A charter flight carrying 169 passengers who were stranded in Sharjah due to coronavirus pandemic landed at the Pune InternationalAirport on Saturday. Also, a special Yemenia Airways flight with 151 passengers, most of them Yemeni nationals, departed from the city airport for Aden, airport authorities informed.

