Pune: spl flight from Sharjah lands; another leaves for Aden
Also, a special Yemenia Airways flight with 151 passengers, most of them Yemeni nationals, departed from the city airport for Aden, airport authorities informed. "Arabia Airlines operated a charter flight G9-653 on Sharjah-Pune-Sharjah today with 169 arrivingpassengers," Pune Airport Authorities tweeted. AI Yemenia Airways operated a special charter flight IY854 on Aden-Pune-Aden today with 151 departing passengers, they added.PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-06-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 23:18 IST
