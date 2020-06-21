Left Menu
Development News Edition

ONGC looking at optimising capex after COVID-19 impacts project execution

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the speed of execution of its projects and the company is identifying opportunities for optimisation of capital and operating expenditure.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 10:34 IST
ONGC looking at optimising capex after COVID-19 impacts project execution

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the speed of execution of its projects and the company is identifying opportunities for optimisation of capital and operating expenditure. While about 9 per cent of the company's natural gas output was impacted by inability of customers to take supplies due to the coronavirus lockdown, lower oil and gas prices had impacted its revenues, the company said. In a note on the material impact of COVID-19 pandemic submitted to stock exchanges, ONGC said operations and production have gone on uninterrupted during the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Crude oil production was almost at the same level as before the COVID-19 outbreak but natural gas "output was down by 9 per cent on account of less demand and offtake by customers due to the lockdown," it said. However, with the easing of lockdown restrictions and gradual opening of industries, gas demand has been now restored to normal levels. "With the imposition of lockdown, onshore operations were hampered in quite a few places which resulted in idling of drilling rigs and equipment. However, since April 20, 2020, onshore operations have also been restarted in places where these were stalled and are near normal at present.

"It may however be stated that the COVID will impact the speed of execution of various projects and if COVID remains around for a long time, some disruptions in activity levels at local basis cannot be ruled out," it said. The company is currently implementing several projects to bring oil and gas discoveries on both east and west coast to production. The projects under execution include development of KG-D5 block in Bay of Bengal. ONGC said it currently has the financial capability to sustain its operations and activities including capital and operating expenditure, though both these are being closely examined afresh for possible optimisation and rationalisation. "Management is well abreast of all the challenges and attempts are also underway to seek assistance from the government for rationalisation of existing taxes and duties structure," it said. "Lower oil and gas prices are expected to impact internal resource generation capacity, but given low gearing levels at standalone basis fund raising for the same is not expected to be an issue," it added. The company borrowed short-term funds to manage liquidity position during the lockdown. "The onset of COVID itself will impact project progress to some extent and the company is identifying opportunities for Capex and Opex optimisations," it said. "Going forward it is anticipated that a combination of higher oil and gas prices, rationalization in expenses and some statutory relief will help the company to protect and maintain our activity level." Also, there have been some disruptions in supply chains especially in the international arena but these have not yet had any major impact on day-to-day operations.  "As far as some projects are concerned, the supply chain disruption has pushed back the anticipated completion dates. However, close monitoring is in progress to ensure that supplies and normalcy is attained at the earliest," it said. ONGC top management closely monitored the operations, resulting in uninterrupted supply chain for smooth operations as well as supplying essential items required for safety and wellbeing of operational employees, and for continued production of oil and gas for the nation.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Djokovic wins compliment from James for basketball skills

Novak Djokovic has charmed many over the years with his exploits on the tennis courts but the mens world number one now also has an admirer of his basketball skills in American great LeBron James. Djokovic, who has been busy organising an e...

Under Trump, 'You're fired!' even greets federal prosecutors

Former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara had a snickering response to news that his successor as top federal prosecutor was stepping down from the job. Doesnt sound like stepping down, Bharara tweeted soon after the announcement was mad...

Salman requests fans to stand with Sushant's family: Loss of loved one extremely painful

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has appealed to his fans to extend support to Sushant Singh Rajputs family and admirers after a criminal complaint was filed against him for abetting the suicide of the late actor. Rajput, 34, was found dead ...

Discovered faith while shooting for 'Raanjhanaa': Swara Bhasker on film's seven year anniversary

On the seventh anniversary of her film Raanjhanaa, actor Swara Bhasker has recalled how she became spiritual and discovered faith while shooting for the Aanand L Rai directorialThe Varanasi-set love story featured Swara as Bindiya, childhoo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020