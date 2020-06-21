Tea exports dip by 5.6 per cent in last fiscal

Tea exports have dipped marginally in the last fiscal to 240 million kg from 254.50 million kg the year before -- a fall of 5.6 percent -- according to data. Exports to CIS countries -- the biggest importer of India tea -- also declined marginally to 59.40m kg in the last fiscal from 60.72 mkg in 2018-19, the Tea Board data said.

Sources in the Tea Board attributed the dip to an economic slowdown across the globe. Iran continued to be second-largest importer with the country buying 46.47 mkg in 2019-20 - up from 41.02 mkg in the previous fiscal.

Offtake by China also increased to 12.71 mkg from 10.58 mkg. Exports to neighboring Pakistan, however, saw a significant drop - from 14.6 mkg in 2018-19 to 3.3 mkg the previous fiscal.

Apart from that, the US, the UK, and the UAE are the other three destinations where the exports had touched double digits in 2019-20, the data said. Meanwhile, the production of tea in March, the last month of fiscal 2019-20, witnessed a steep fall to 43.45 mkg from 74.59 kg in the corresponding period of 2018-19.