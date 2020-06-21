Left Menu
Yoga can play a vital role in building immunity: Union Minister Pradhan

While we collectively fight this virus by wearing masks, ensuring social distancing, maintaining hand hygiene, spreading right information, it is time to also take other measures to strengthen our battle strategies," the Steel Minister said. "One of the ways we can ensure this is by bolstering our physical and mental wellbeing and building immunity in which yoga can play a pivotal role," he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 15:52 IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday stressed on the need for practising yoga, saying the ancient practice can play a vital role in bolstering physical and mental wellbeing and building immunity. The comments came as part of his remarks on the sixth International Day of Yoga.

The theme of this year's International Day of Yoga is 'ghar ghar me yog', which signifies the importance of staying at home and practising yoga with family while observing social distancing. "As you know, we are in midst of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. While we collectively fight this virus by wearing masks, ensuring social distancing, maintaining hand hygiene, spreading right information, it is time to also take other measures to strengthen our battle strategies," the Steel Minister said.

"One of the ways we can ensure this is by bolstering our physical and mental wellbeing and building immunity in which yoga can play a pivotal role," he added. Pradhan, who is also the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas said, the pandemic has changed the entire world. It has thrown several grave challenges in everyone's life.         He appealed countrymen to make yoga an integral part of their life.

The minister said, "We are determined to fight this battle together and emerge victorious. After all, which challenge in the world has proved bigger than the human will?" "Having said that, this battle requires a multi-pronged approach. I also appeal to you to help your near and dear ones adopt the practice of yoga and also follow the guidelines issued by Ministry of AYUSH to build immunity and ensure wellbeing for you and your dear ones." These are times when everyone has to take care of their families and society more than ever, he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rightly said that yoga is for community, immunity and unity..

