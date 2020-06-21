India Inc leaders reiterate significance of yoga in COVID-19 times

Left Menu
Yoga in everyday life helps harmonise body and mind," he said in another tweet, sharing pictures of him doing yoga at home. "We need to ensure that the COVID-19 imposes the minimum of a cost on India's precious human resource; and the Yoga can be an effective shield," he added. Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a tweet, "#Yoga helps in boosting our immunity and is most effective way to fight against #COVID19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 20:51 IST
With the world celebrating International Yoga Day on Sunday, leaders of Indian industry reiterated the significance of the ancient practice, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. While the practice of 'Namaste' has become the international symbol of maintaining physical distance and staying safe, the power of yoga in boosting mental fitness has also become significant, they said.

"Namaste, in this time of COVID-19, has become not just an Indian but an international symbol of maintaining physical distance and staying safe. Namaste when combined with yoga, which is a way of life and part of our culture and heritage becomes one of our weapons to fight against the invisible virus," Ficci President Sangita Reddy said. Expressing similar views, Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw tweeted, "As we celebrate the virtues of yoga on physical fitness, Covid19 reminds us of the power of yoga in mental fitness too. Let's celebrate International Yoga Day 2020 with the strength of body and mind to fight the virus." "Yoga is a good way to keep the mind and body in a good healthy rhythm. In an ageing body yoga keeps one flexible and functioning well," Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund MD and CEO Ashutosh Bishnoi said.

"We need to make India self-reliant and one of the important steps is to encourage the use of Indian products. Start practising yoga for 10-15 minutes extending to 1 hour for better immunity," yoga guru Baba Ramdev said at a webinar organised by PHD Chamber. "Doing yoga everyday in the morning can strengthen the mental health," he added.

Sharing his personal experience on the benefits of yoga, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) Chairman Naveen Jindal said, "Yoga has had a great effect on my life. It has given me calmness and flexibility, and has helped me improve my performance in shooting and polo. Embrace Yoga, stay healthy." Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted, "Yoga furthers the spirit of oneness. It is not just meditation but a way of life. Celebrated #InternationalYogaDay - Yoga at home, yoga with family. Sincere gratitude to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi for popularising the ancient Indian science of yoga." "Yoga has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity - PM @narendramodi ji. Yoga in everyday life helps harmonise body and mind," he said in another tweet, sharing pictures of him doing yoga at home. Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) Chairman Shashi Shanker and Indian Oil Corp (IOC) Chairman Sanjiv Singh also performed yoga routines at home.

"Yoga boosts fitness by improving sleep, busting stress, building immunity and strengthening heart. Practicing yoga everyday can lead to better mental and physical fitness," ONGC tweeted. "Join the IndianOil family as we further the Hon'ble PM’s vision of 'Yoga at home and Yoga with family', this #InternationalDayOfYoga and practice safely at home. A few glimpses of how @ChairmanIOCL took up the challenge," IOC tweeted, sharing pictures.

Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood said the International Yoga Day is a good reminder of staying fit for the large number of corporate personnel who have been working from home for almost three months with least physical activity. "We need to ensure that the COVID-19 imposes the minimum of a cost on India's precious human resource; and the Yoga can be an effective shield," he added.

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a tweet, "#Yoga helps in boosting our immunity and is most effective way to fight against #COVID19. Let's make yoga a regular part of our life and build a healthy nation.#InternationalYogaDay." "A simple and convenient means to attain overall fitness & well-being, Yoga not only energises our mind & body but also helps us heal from stress & anxiety. On 6th #InternationalYogaDay, let us make make Yoga an integral part of our lives for a healthier tomorrow," Minister for Women and Child Development and Textiles Smriti Irani tweeted..

