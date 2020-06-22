Left Menu
Air New Zealand adding more flights during school holidays

Air New Zealand General Manager Networks Scott Carr says the airline’s pleased to be able to put on an extra 268 one-way services to many of the regional routes it flies to during the school holidays.

The airline announced last week it’ll be adding extra capacity on all of its main trunk routes through either extra flights or by up gauging aircraft. Image Credit: Flickr

Air New Zealand is adding additional flights to some of the regional routes it flies to for the July school holidays.

Routes to see additional flights between 6 July and 19 July include Blenheim, Dunedin, Gisborne, Hamilton, Invercargill, Kerikeri, Napier, New Plymouth, Nelson, Palmerston North, Rotorua, Timaru, Tauranga and Whangarei.

Air New Zealand General Manager Networks Scott Carr says the airline's pleased to be able to put on an extra 268 one-way services to many of the regional routes it flies to during the school holidays.

"It's clear lots of people are looking to have a winter escape in the coming weeks so our team has been working to add extra capacity where we can on our regional routes.

"The extra flights include 14 return services on our Wellington-Nelson route, 13 returns on both our Christchurch-Invercargill and Christchurch-Palmerston North routes, as well as 10 additional return services between Christchurch and Nelson and Christchurch and Tauranga."

The airline announced last week it'll be adding extra capacity on all of its main trunk routes through either extra flights or by up gauging aircraft.

