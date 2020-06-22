Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB approves $1million grant to support Timor-Leste’s COVID-19 response

The grant will be used to purchase and distribute food sourced from local shops and farmers unable to sell their products due to emergency restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the virus.

ADB | Manila | Updated: 22-06-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 15:40 IST
ADB approves $1million grant to support Timor-Leste’s COVID-19 response
“ADB is committed to supporting Timor-Leste in the fight to control COVID-19,” said ADB Senior Natural Resources and Agriculture Specialist for Southeast Asia Stefania Dina. Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $1 million grant to support the Government of Timor-Leste's response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, including providing urgent food assistance to vulnerable households. The grant will be financed by the Government of Japan through the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund.

The grant will be used to purchase and distribute food sourced from local shops and farmers unable to sell their products due to emergency restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the virus. It will also help the government address food insecurity, which affects 75% of the population, and stunting, which affects 50% of children under 5 years of age. The situation has worsened amid the pandemic, as the poor and vulnerable are hit with income loss and lack of access to food. The slowdown in international shipping has reduced rice imports and disrupted local food supply chains.

"ADB is committed to supporting Timor-Leste in the fight to control COVID-19," said ADB Senior Natural Resources and Agriculture Specialist for Southeast Asia Stefania Dina. "The grant will help prevent childhood stunting and ensure food and nutrition security for Timor-Leste's most vulnerable households, boost their immune systems, and slow down the spread of COVID-19. It will also provide an economic boost to local micro and small-sized enterprises."

As of 19 June, Timor-Leste had confirmed 24 COVID-19 cases but no deaths. The government declared a state of emergency in March and extended it to 26 June. With a limited health system and high levels of poverty and food insecurity, the country remains vulnerable—a situation exacerbated by recent floods.

The new grant builds on ADB's previous COVID-19 assistance to Timor-Leste, including support for the purchase of medical supplies through a $1.3 million technical assistance, Regional Support to Address the Outbreak of Novel Coronavirus.

On 13 April, ADB announced a $20 billion package to address the immediate needs of its developing member countries as they responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. ADB also approved measures to streamline its operations for quicker and more flexible delivery of assistance. Visit ADB's website to learn more about the bank's ongoing response.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Life Care fired staffer who revealed nursing home nightmare to Reuters

A nursing home owned by Life Care Centers of America Inc has fired one nurse and banned another from the premises after the two were quoted in a Reuters investigation detailing horrific conditions, a staff exodus, and a botched management r...

Indian smartphone makers feel anti-Chinese sentiments unlikely to work in their favour

Indian smartphone makers are not too hopeful over prospects of a reversal in fortunes due to the current anti-Chinese sentiments triggered by the Sino- India border tension, insisting that low-cost funding is the need of the hour to take on...

Soccer-Spanish prosecutor indicts Ancelotti on suspicion of tax fraud

Prosecutors in Madrid said on Monday they had indicted Italian soccer coach Carlo Ancelotti on suspicion of avoiding 1 million euros 1.12 million in taxes due for revenues from image rights while coaching Real Madrid between 2014-15. Ancelo...

Motor racing-Zanardi stable but still serious after handbike accident

The condition of former Formula One driver and twice Champ Car champion Alex Zanardi remained stable but serious, a hospital statement said on Monday, after he suffered severe head injuries in a road accident while racing his handbike in It...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020